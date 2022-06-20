BPSC Exam Calendar 2022 (Released)@bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check 67th Prelims Date, CDPO & Others, Download PDF

Bihar PSC has released the BPSC Exam Calendar 2022 including 67th Prelims, CDPO and others on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC Exam Calendar 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC Exam Calendar 2022 for all the major exam scheduled in 2022. Commission has published the new date for BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022, Audit Officer, Assistant Town Planner, Child Development Project Officer Prelims Exam 2021 and others which are tentatively scheduled in 2022.

All those candidates who have to appear in the prelims/mains exam for all the major exams can download the PDF of the BPSC Exam Calendar 2022 from the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 in the last week of August. The Assistants Engineer Civil/Electrical/Mechanical written exam will be conducted from September-October 2022.

The Child Development Project Officer Mains exam against Advt No 03/2021 will be held in the month of October. Exam for the Assistant Professor in the Engineering Colleges will be conducted in the month of October-November, 2022.

You can download the BPSC Exam Calendar 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC Exam Calendar 2022 Check Steps