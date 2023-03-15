BPSC LDC Computer Typing Test 2023 Postponed: Check Revised Date

BPSC Lower Division Clerk Computer Typing Test Postponed: The Bihar Public Service Commission has recently Postponed the computer test of candidates to LDC posts. Candidates can refer to the official website of BPSC i.e, bpsc.bih.nic.in. for more information such as the new exam date and other details.

BPSC LDC Computer Typing Test 2023 Exam Postponed: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has rescheduled the computer typing test for the BPSC Lower Division Clerk recruitment. The test, which was previously set to occur on March 20, has been postponed to April 11, according to a recent announcement by the BPSC. The BPSC has indicated that the postponement is due to unavoidable circumstances.

The computer typing test for the selected candidates of BPSC LDC exam is postponed till further notice. As per the notice, the computer typing test will be conducted on a computer in Remington of Mangal Font. Candidates who have applied for the BPSC Lower Division Clerk recruitment are advised to check the BPSC website for updates and further information regarding the test. The rescheduled exam date will provide applicants with extra time to prepare for the test and be better equipped to perform their best.

BPSC advertised for LDC recruitment in 2021 through advertisement number 04/2021. The objective of this recruitment drive is to fill 24 vacancies for the lower division clerk position. Class 12 pass candidates are qualified to apply for the post. The exam for the recruitment drive was held on November 20, 2022, and the provisional answer key was released on January 23, 2023.

A total of 24 candidates passed the exam and were summoned for the typing test. This implies that the recruitment process is progressing well and that candidates who have cleared the exam can proceed to the next step of the selection process.

BPSC LDC Computer Typing Test 2023 Revised Date

The Bihar Public Service Commission will announce the revised date for the BPSC Lower Division Clerk Typing Test Date soon. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website to stay updated with the official website of BPSC i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in

