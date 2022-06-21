BPSC LDC Prelims Result 2022 (Out)@bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Final Answer Key & Cut Off Here

Bihar PSC has declared the prelims result/final answer key for Lower Division Clerk post on its official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download link available here.

BPSC LDC Prelims Result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the prelims result for Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on its official website. Commission has also released the final answer key and Cut off marks for the Lower Division Clerk post prelims exam against Advt. No. 04/2021 on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can check prelims result and final answer key of the General Knowledge Paper with Booklet Series A, B, C, D available on the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the BPSC LDC Prelims Result 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: BPSC LDC Prelims Result 2022





Direct Link to Download: BPSC LDC Prelims Final Answer Key 2022





It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had conducted the Lower Division Clerk, (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 26 February 2022 at 117 exam centers in the state. A total of 20385 candidates appeared in the prelims exam for the LDC post.

Based on the performance of candidates in the prelims exam, Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates in the prelims exam. Candidates can check their Roll Number in the result which is based on the merit list on their performance.

Commission has also released the category wise Cut off marks for the prelims exam for LDC post. In accordance with the cut off marks released by the commission, it is for Unreserved-490, Unreserved (Female)-473, EWS-482, EWS(Female)-463, SC-468, SC (411), ST-411, EBC-482,EBC (Female)-463, BC-480, BC (Female)-469, BCL-465 and Disabled (VI)-414. Candidates can check the details Prelims Result/Answer Key/Cut off update from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download BPSC LDC Prelims Result/Answer Key/Cut off 2022?