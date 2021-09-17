BPSC MVI Exam 2021 Postponed till Further Notice @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Latest Update Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice on 16 September 2021 regarding the postponement of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) written exam on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check Details here.

BPSC MVI Exam 2021 Postponed : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice on 16 September 2021 regarding the postponement of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) written exam in various centers of Patna which was scheduled on 17/18 September 2021. Commission has postponed the written exam against advt. no. 6/2020 till further notice.

All such candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) in Patna Exam Center can check the details postponement notice available on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The new dates of the exam will be announced at the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes at the official website for latest updates.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 90 vacancies of Motor Vehicle Inspector MVI. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. Candidates who will be qualified in the written test will be called for the interview round.

All such candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) can check the short notification regarding the postponement of exam on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for BPSC MVI Exam 2021 Postponement Notice





How to Download: BPSC MVI Exam 2021 Postponement Notice