BPSC (Bihar PCS) Prelims 2018 : 100 most important questions

Most important questions for the BPSC Prelims (Bihar PCS ) 2018 collected at one place to help the candidates in their BPSC Prelims preparation.

The Bihar Public Service Commission is conducting the BPSC Prelims Exam 2018 on 16 Decemeber 2018 in the noon session. The timing of the exam is 12.00 P.M to 2.00 P.M. As per the previous year figures, this year the number of applicants has increased and the approximate number of candidates appearing in the BPSC Prelims Exam will be around 4 lakhs. They will be competing for 1465notified seats in 64th Bihar PCS Pre Exam 2018.

There will be only one paper of General Studies of two hours. The BPSC Prelims Exam Syllabus is discussed in the previous articles also. Here also we will be providing the glimpse of the same. Following is the BPSC Prelims 2018 Syllabus.

General Science (General understanding of science, including matters of everyday observation and experience)

Current Affairs of National/International importance

History of India and Bihar (General understanding of the subject with the broad aspects of the history of Bihar)

Geography of India and Bihar (Questions will relate to physical, social and economic geography of the country, including the main features of Indian agriculture and natural resources)

General geography and geographical division of Bihar and its major river systems

Indian polity (Questions will test knowledge of the country’s political system, panchayati raj, community development and planning in India and Bihar)

Indian economy and economy of Bihar post independence

Indian Movements and Contribution of Bihar in it (Question will relate to the nature and character of the nineteenth century resurgence, growth of nationalism and attainment of Independence with special reference to Bihar)

Questions based on General Mental Ability

On analysing the previous year question papers, we find that the question paper always ask a large number of questions from the traditional GK part of the BPSC Prelims Syllabus. There is a good mix of current affairs questions as well. The question paper also asks some questions from the aptitude part of the BPSC Syllabus.

The candidates need to practice with the mock test papers and previous year’s papers so that they can feel comfortable while attempting the real question paper. To help the candidates, we are providing a set of most important questions for BPSC Prelims Exam 2018, so that they can practice well for the exam.

1. How many members are required to sign the removal motion of Supreme Court Judge to initiate the removal proceedings in Parliament?

A. 150 members, if the removal motion is initiated in the Lok Sabha

B. 100 members, if the motion is initiated in the Rajya Sabha

C. 100 members if the removal motion is initiated in the Lok Sabha

D. 60 members if the motion is initiated in the Rajya Sabha

E. None of the above.

Answer. C



2. The feature of ‘Single citizenship’ in our constitution is adopted from which country?

A. Britain

B. United States of America

C. Australia

D. New Zealand

E. Germany

Answer. A



3. Right to vote is a

A. Fundamental Right

B. Statutory Right

C. Legal Right

D. Constitutional Right

E. None of the Above

Answer. D



4.Which of the following article dealt with the formation of Parliament?

A. Article 54

B. Article 63

C. Article 77

D. Article 79

E. Article 92

Answer. D



5. Joint session of the parliament is arranged under the article........

A. Article 78

B. Article 103

C. Article 108

D. Article 249

E. Article 260

Answer. C



6.What is the tenure of the office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)?

A. 5 years or age of 60, whichever is lower

B. 6 years or age of 65, whichever is lower

C. 4 years or age of 65, whichever is lower

D. Age of 60

E. None of the above

Answer. B



7. Who has the right to decide that who will be included in the list of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes?

A. Parliament

B. President

C. Supreme Court

D. Governor of the state

E. Chief Minister of the state

Answer. B



8. NITI Aayog came into effect from?

A. 1st March 2015

B. 1st April 2015

C. 1st January2015

D. 25th December 2014

E. 2 October 2014

Answer. C



9. Which of the following articles guarantees equality before law and equal protection of law for all individuals residing within the territory of India?

A. 15

B. 14

C. 17

D. 18

E. 21

Answer. B



10.Which of the following is not the fundamental duty of Indian citizens?

A. To safeguard public property

B. To protect and improve the natural environment

C. To obey all the women

D. To develop the scientific temper and spirit of enquiry

E. None of the above

Answer. C



11. Who is the final deciding authority on the question of disqualification by anti-defection?

A. Chairman or Rajya Sabha or Speaker of Lok Sabha

B. Prime Minister

C. President

D. Election Commission

E. None of the above

Answer. A



12. Which of the following describes India as a secular state?

A. Fundamental rights

B. Directive principles of state policy

C. Fifth schedule

D. Preamble of the constitution

E. None of the above

Answer. D



13. Which of the following states has a serious conflict on the sharing of waters of the Cauvery River?

A. West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

B. Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana

C. Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

D. Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry

E. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

Answer.C



14. Which of the following river system created the Jog waterfalls?

A. Tunga bhadra

B. Sharavathi

C. Koyna

D. None of the above

E. Gomati

Answer. B



15. Which of the following was the first unmanned space mission?

A. Sputnik I

B. ACRIMSAT

C. Mariner program

D. Mangalyaan

E. None of the above

Answer. A



16. Which of the following planet that caused Pluto to lose its status as a planet?

A. Eris

B. Neptune

C. Makemake

D. Uranus

E. None of the above

Answer. C



17. Out of the following; which national park is not on the list of UNSECO world heritage sites?

A. Sundarbans

B. Great Himalayan

C. Dachigam National Park

D. Kaziranga

E. None of the above

Answer. C



18. Which of the following country have common frontier with the Indian State like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim?

A. China

B. Nepal

C. Bhutan

D. Myanmar

E. Bangladesh

Answer. B



19. Where does the Palk Strait lies?

A. Sri Lanka and Maldives

B. India and Sri Lanka

C. India and Maldives

D. Both A & B

E. None of the above

Answer. B



20. Who among the following defined the term biodiversity hot spots?

A. Norman Myers

B. Aziz Ab'Saber

C. Charles Christopher Adams

D. Warder Clyde Allee

E. None of the above

Answer. A



21. Which of the following two regions from India included as hot spot?

A. Eastern Himalayas and Western Ghats

B. Western Himalayas and Western Ghats

C. Northern Himalayas and Western Ghats

D. Southern Himalayas and Western Ghats

E. Thar desert

Answer. A



22. Where is the Loktak Lake situated?

A. Kerala

B. Uttaranchal

C. Manipur

D. Rajasthan

E. Arunachal Pradesh

Answer. C



23. What was the old name of "Oslo" city?

A. Pearl

B. Kristiania

C. Tonsberg

D. Moss

E. Geneva

Ans. B



24. Which of the following causes Global dimming?

A. Aerosols (colloid of fine solid particles or liquid droplets, in air or other gas) have been found to be the major cause of global dimming.

B. Vapours emitted from the planes flying high in the sky called contrails are another cause of heat reflection and related global dimming.

C. Particle matters like sulphur dioxide, soot and ash enter the atmosphere and directly absorbs solar energy and reflects radiation back into the space, before it reaches the planet’s surface.

D. All of the above

E. None of the above

Answer. D



25. Match the following

Set I

a. Tungabhadra Project

b. Tehri Dam Project

c. Subarnarekha Project

d. Sharavati Project

Set II

1. Located near the Gersoppa falls

2. Jharkhand‎, ‎Odisha‎, ‎West Bengal

3. River Bhagirithi

4. Joint undertaking by the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka

Code:

a b c d

A. 1 2 3 4

B. 4 3 1 2

C. 4 3 2 1

D. 4 1 3 2

E. 2 3 1 4

Answer. C

26. Which of the following is not a Rabi Crop?

A. Carrot

B. Radish

C. Pea

D. Lady’s finger

E. None of the above

Answer. D



27. Greenhouse effect refers to:

A. Ability of atmosphere to retain water vapor

B. Ability of certain atmospheric gases to trap heat and keep the planet relatively warm

C. Ability of cloud to scatter electromagnetic radiation

D. Ability of cloud to absorb electromagnetic radiation

E. None of the above

Answer. B



28. Basel Convention is related to the:

A. Trans-boundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal

B. Ozone layer depletion

C. Sustainable development

D. Earth summit

E. None of the above

Answer. A



29. In which sphere Ozone layer depletion is found?

A. Ionosphere

B. Stratosphere

C. Lithosphere

D. Troposphere

E. None of these

Answer. B



30. Which of the following state has largest number of metropolitan cities in India as per census 2011?

A. Maharashtra

B. Madhya Pradesh

C. Uttar Pradesh

D. Gujarat

E. Rajasthan

Answer. C



31. Assertion (A): India has its sixth largest Bauxite reserves (4 %) of the world.

Reason (R): Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat stand first and third respectively.

Codes:

A. Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A

B. Both A and R are true but R is not a correct explanation of A

C. A is true but R is false

D. Both A & R is not true

E. Both A and R is false

Answer. B



32. Which among is not mangroves region of India?

A. West Bengal

B. Udupi

C. Condapur

D. Ratnagiri

E. None of the above

Answer. B



33. Which of the following is the tidal port?

A. Kandla Port

B. Kochi Port

C. Tuticorin Port

D. Ennore Port

E. None of the above

Answer. A



34. Ocean acidification describes the decrease in ocean pH that is caused by ---------- emissions into the atmosphere.

A. anthropogenic carbon dioxide (CO2)

B. methane,

C. nitrous oxide

D. ozone

E. None of the above

Answer. A



35. Which of the following plant species are in the list of an endangered species in India?

A. Rauvolfia serpentine

B. Sandal wood

C. Cycas beddonei

D. All of the above

E. None of the above

Answer. D



36. On which date International Day for Biodiversity is observed?

A. May, 15

B. May, 20

C. May, 22

D. June, 5

E. March, 8

Answer. C



37. Which of the following passes cuts through the Pir Panjal range and links Manali and Leh by road?

A. Rohtas Pass

B. Mana Pass

C. Niti Pass

D. Nathula Pass

E. None of the above

Answer. A



38. Consider the following statement (s) related to the Coral Bleaching

I. Bleaching causes corals to turn white or pale, because loss of pigment allows the limestone skeleton to become visible through transparent tissues.

II. Zooxanthellae provide reef corals most of their carbon, limestone depositing ability, and colour.

Select the correct code:

A. Only I

B. Only II

C. Both I & II

D. Neither I nor II

E. None of the above

Answer. A



39. Select the correct pair.

A. Primary Consumers: Frogs

B. Secondary Consumers: Cows

C. Tertiary Consumers: Vulture

D. Saprophytes: Detritus

E. Primary Consumers: Lion

Answer. C



40. Which of the following region is famous for the lion-tailed macaque?

A. Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh

B. Western Ghats of Kerala

C. Shivalik Hills of Northern India

D. Hills of North-East India

E. None of the above

Answer. B



41. Which of the following is not supported by the definition of a town as per the census of India?

A. Population density of 400 persons per sq km.

B. Presence of municipality, corporation, etc.

C. More than 75% of the population engaged in primary sector.

D. Population size of more than 5,000 persons.

E. None of the above

Answer. B



42.Which one of the following is the main reason for male migration in India?

A. Education

B. Business

C. Work and employment

D. Marriage

E. None of the above

Answer. C



43. Karkat Waterfall is situated in

A. Uttar Pradesh

B. Bihar

C. Madhya Pradesh

D. Karnataka

E. Punjab

Answer. B



44. Which of the following National Park is famous for the 'One Horned Rhino' species?

A. Dudhwa

B. Kaziranga

C. Kanha

D. Buxa

E. None of the above

Answer. B



45. The largest Mangrove Forests in India constitute about what percentage of the world's mangrove area?

A. 10%

B. 15%

C. 20%

D. 7%

E. 1%

Answer. D



46. Nairobi Convention is related to which of the following subjects?

A. Coastal Environment

B. Wetlands

C. Ozone layer

D. Riverine Systems

E. None of the above

Answer. A



47. When the same pattern of solar eclipse repeats every 18 years 11 days 8 hours are known as:

A. Nodes cycle

B. Saros cycle

C. Saras cycle

D. Payan cycle

E. None of the above

Answer. B

48. Veld type grasslands are located at?

A. South Africa

B. South America

C. Australia

D. Britain

E. Argentina

Answer. A



49. Which of the following represent maximum number of species among global biodiversity?

A. Ferns

B. Lichens

C. Algae

D. Fungi

E. None of the above

Answer. D



50. Which of the following type of forest occupies the largest area in India?

A. Tropical Moist Deciduous Forest

B. Sub-tropical Dry Evergreen Forest

C. Montane Wet Temperate Forest

D. Tropical Wet Evergreen Forest

E. None of the above

Answer: A



51. Which of the following was included as part of the land reforms initiated in India?

A. Abolition of intermediaries

B. Tenancy reforms

C. Reorganization of agriculture

D. All the above

E. None of the above

Answer. D



52. Which Ministry has undertaken the National Mission for a “Green India?

A. Ministry of Rural Development

B. Ministry of Environment & Forest

C. Ministry of Earth Affairs

D. Ministry of Urban Development

E. None of the above

Answer. B



53. Which of the following is not matched correctly?

A. First Five Year Plan: 1951-56

B. Third Five Year Plan: 1961-66

C. Seventh Five Year Plan:1980-85

D. Tenth Five Year Plan: 2002-07

E. None of the above

Answer. C



54. Which of the following country is not the member of the SAARC?

A. Myanmar

B. Bhutan

C. Nepal

D. Maldives

E. None of the above

Answer. A



55. Which of the following statement is NOT correct about the Asian Development Bank (ADB)?

A. ADB started working on January 1, 1967.

B. The chairmanship of the ADB is always given to the Japanese

C. Currently it has 53 members

D. There are 48 members of the ADB belongs to the Asia and Pacific Region

E. None of the above

Answer. c



56. Who secured the lowest rank in The Human Development Report 2018?

A. Afghanistan

B. Congo

C. Niger

D. Kenya

E. Republic of Africa

Answer. C



57. The concept of Goods and Services Tax (GST) is originated in………..

A. Canada

B. USA

C. Britain

D. Germany

E. Australia

Answer. A



58. GST will be levied on………………..

A. Manufacturers

B. Retailers

C. Consumers

D. All of the above

E. None of the above

Answer. D



59. Black revolution is related to the…….

A. Fish production

B. Coal production

C. Crude oil production

D. Mustard Production

E. None of the above

Answer. C



60. Which of the following is the implementing agency for National Agricultural Insurance Scheme?

A. Agricultural Insurance Company of India Limited

B. Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices

C. Food Corporation of India limited

D. NABARD

E. None of the above

Answer. A



61. When National Horticulture Mission was launched?

A. 2001-02

B. 2010-11

C. 2005-06

D. 2007-08

E. None of the above

Answer. C



62. What is the most widely used tool of monetary policy?

A. Issuing of notes

B. Open market operations

C. Discount rate

D. All of the above

E. None of these

Answer. B



63. Banking sector comes under which of the following sectors?

A. Manufacturing sector

B. Industrial sector

C. Service sector

D. Primary Sector

E. None of the above

Answer. C



64. Which of the following is not the monetary tool?

A. CRR

B. SLR

C. Deficit financing

D. Open market operations

E. All of the above

Answer. C



65. Which of the following does not comes under the developmental expenditure of India?

A. Expenditure on administrative services

B. Defence expenditure

C. Grants to states

D. Expenditure on social welfare schemes

E. None of the above

Answer. B



66. In which five year plan India opted for mixed economy?

A. First

B. Second

C. Third

D. Fourth

E. Ninth

Answer. B



67. On which commission’s recommendations; Reserve Bank of India was established?

A. Chamberlain Commission

B. Hilton Young Commission

C. Keynes Commission

D. Reynold Commission

E. None of the above

Answer. B



68. When there is high inflation in the economy, how will it affect the supply of money in the economy?

A. No effect on the money supply

B. Supply of money decreases

C. Supply of money increases

D. Supply of money will not change

E. None of the above

Answer. C



69. Land reform is covered under......

A. Central list

B. State list

C. Concurrent list

D. Union List

E. None of the above

Answer. B



70. Chairman of Finance Commission submits his report to...

A. Parliament

B. Finance Minister

C. Prime Minister

D. President of India

E. RBI

Answer. D



71. According to Census 2011, correct descending order of states in terms of density of population is……

A. Bihar <Bengal <Kerala

B. Bihar <Bengal <Kerala

C. Bengal <Bihar <Kerala

D. Kerala <Bihar <Bengal

E. Bengla< Kerala<Bihar

Answer. A



72. According to Census 2011, how much percent of India's population lives in Bihar?

A. 16.50%

B. 11.52%

C. 13.21%

D. 8.60%

E. 10%

Answer. D



73. Which state has largest rural population in India?

A. Himachal Pradesh

B. Arunachal Pradesh

C. Bihar

D. Madhya Pradesh

E. Rajasthan

Answer. A



74. Which of the following is not a credit rating agency?

A. CRISIL

B. ICRA

C. NIKKEI

D. CARE

E. None of the above

Answer. C



75. According to Census 2011, what is the correct descending order of sex ratio in states?

A. Kerala> Tamil Nadu> Andhra Pradesh> Chhattisgarh

B. Kerala> Chhattisgarh> Andhra Pradesh> Madhya Pradesh

C. Kerala> Andhra Pradesh> Chhattisgarh> Tamil Nadu

D. Kerala> Chhattisgarh> Bihar> Tamil Nadu

E. Andhra Pradesh >Kerala> Chhattisgarh> Bihar

Answer. A



76. Which of the following is the state has negative population growth is according to Census 2011?

A. Kerala

B. Nagaland

C. Goa

D. Tamil Nadu

E. Uttar Pradesh

Answer. B

Explanation: According to census 2011, Nagaland's population growth rate is - 0.58%.



77. Which of the following is not matched correctly?

A. India's density: 382

B. Density of Uttar Pradesh: 829

C. Density of Kerala: 960

D. West Bengal: 1102

E. None of the above

Answer C



78. Who of the following leader who presided All India Congress Committee session on 9th August?

A. Jawaharlal Nehru

B. Aruna Asif Ali

C. Mahatma Gandhi

D. Annie Besant

E. None of the above

Answer. B



79. Who became the King of Tuluva Dynasty after the assassination of Immadi Narasimha?

A. Saluva Narsimha

B. Vir Narsimha

C. Tirimala

D. Krishna Deva Raya

E. Harihar

Answer. B



80. Which of the following literary work primarily dealing with Aibak?

A. Khazain-ul-Futuh

B. Tahkik-i-Hind

C. Tazul Masir of Hasan Nizami

D. Turkan-i-Chahalgani

E. Aibak-i-Hind

Answer. C



81. Which of the following is not correctly matched?

A. Fakhruddin – Qutub-ud-din Aibek

B. Hasan-un-Nizami – Iltutmish

C. Changez Khan- Jala-ud-din

D. Battle of Terrain – Yalduz

E. None of the above

Answer. B



82. The eighth-century tripartite power struggle was among which of the following?

A. Cholas, Rastrakutas and Yadavas,

B. Chalukyas, Pallavas and Pandyas

C. Cholas, Pandyas and Chalukyas

D. Chalukyas, Pallavas and Yadavas

E. None of the above

Answer. B



83.Whose achievements are recorded in the Allahabad Pillar inscription?

A. Chandragupta Maurya

B. Samudra Gupta

C. Vikramaditya

D. Skand Gupta

E. None of the above

Answer. B



84. Which of the following was not one of the ruling dynasties of South India in the Sangam Age?

A. Chola

B. Chera

C. Pandya

D. Pallava

E. None of the above

Answer. D



85. The famous dialogue between Nachiketa and Yama is mentioned in the

A. Chhandogyopanishad

B. Mundakopanishad

C. Kathopanishad

D. Kenopanishad

E. None of the above

Answer. C



86. Who among the following establishes the Mukti Mission in Pune?

A. Pandita Ramabai

B. Swami Dayanand Saraswati

C. Savitribai Phule

D. Jyotiba Phule

E. None of the above

Answer. A



87. The Parsi Reform Movement Rahnumai Mazdayasnan Sabha (Religious Reform Association) was founded in which year?

A. 1829

B. 1851

C. 1879

D. 1861

E. None of the above

Answer. B



88. Who among the following abolished the office of Superintendent of police (SP)?

A. Lord Bentinck

B. Lord Cornwallis

C. Warren Hasting

D. Lord Wellesley

E. None of the above

Answer. A



89. Which of the following literatures is known as Apaurusheya?

A. Vedas

B. Brahman

C. Upanishad

D. Aranyak

E. None of the above

Answer. A



90. In which Nakshatra (constellation) Sumtinath Tirthankar was born?

A. Satbhisha Nakshatra

B. Dhanishtha

C. Shravan

D. Magha Nakshtra

E. None of the above

Answer. D



91. Which of the following is not ruling class of Kashmir?

A. Karkota

B. Utpala

C. Loharas

D. Senas

E. None of the above

Answer. D



92.Which of the following British Act ended the system of double government by abolishing the Board of Control and Court of Directors?

A. Government of India Act, 1858

B. Indian Council Act, 1861

C. Act of 1892

D. Indian Council Act, 1909

E. None of the above

Answer. A



93. Which of the following British Act gave exclusive trade privileges to the British East India Company?

A. Regulating Act, 1773

B. Pitt’s India Act of 1784

C. Charter Act of 1793

D. Charter Act of 1813

E. Charter Act of 1892

Answer. C



94. In 1459 AD, the Sun City i.e. Jodhpur was founded by_____.

A. Rao Jodha

B. Jodha Bai

C. Man Singh

D. Rana Pratap

E. None of the above

Answer. A



95. Who was the first Englishman to become the president of INC was

A. George Yule

B. William Wedderburn

C. Alfred Webb

D. Henry Cotton

E. None of the above

Answer. A



96. Who was the president of Indian National Congress Session that was held in Jaipur after Independence?

A. Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru

B. Acharya JB Kriplani

C. Dr. Pattabhi Sitaramayya

D. Sarojini Naidu

E. None of the above

Answer. C



97. Who was the founder of Kashmir Saivism?

A. Mitrak

B. Vasugupta

C. Kusika

D. Garguya

E. Kanishka

Answer. B



98. The Mahavratdhar was the follower of:

A. Kapalika

B. Pasupatas

C. Lingayat

D. Kalamukha

E. Shankaracharya

Answer. D



99. Who among the following started Kannagi worship?

A. Nedunjelian

B. Shenguttavan

C. Udiyanjeral

D. Karikal

E. None of the above

Answer. B



100. The Satrap system of government was introduced in India by_________

A. Greeks

B. Iranian Achaemenid and Seleucid

C. Athens

D. Sakas

E. None of the above

Answer. D

