BPSC Exam Date 2020 for Project Manager Post Rescheduled @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check New Exam Date

BPSC Project Manager Exam Date 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has rescheduled the written exam for the Project Manager Post on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for Project Manager Post can check the short notification regarding rescheduling of exam date available on the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by Bihar Public Service Commission, the written exam for Project Manager Post scheduled on 07 February 2021 has been postponed. Commission will conduct the Project Manager Post exam on 05 April 2021. All such candidates applied for Project Manager Post against Advertisement Number- 02/2020 can check the notification regarding the rescheduled exam date.

Earlier Bihar Public Service Commission has invited online application for the Project Manager Posts under District Industries Centers under the Bihar Industry Department against Advertisement Number- 02/2020. Selection for the Project Manager Posts will be done on the basis of performance in the Preliminary Exam and Main Examination followed by Interview.

All such candidates applied for Project Manager Post can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

