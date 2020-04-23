Study at Home
BPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Mineral Development Officer Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Mineral Development Officer (MDO). Eligible and interested candidates can register for BPSC MDO Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. from 04 May to 18 May 2020.

Apr 23, 2020 11:32 IST
Notification Details

Notification Number - 05/2020

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Registration – 04 May 2020
  • Last Date of Registration - 18 May 2020
  • Last Date for submitting online application fee – 25 May 2020
  • Last Date to Apply Online - 02 June 2020
  • Last Date for submitting print-out of online application and other documents - 10 June 2020 till 5 PM

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Mineral Development Officer (MDO) – 20 Posts

Salary:

Level – 09

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC Mineral Development Officer Recruitment  2020 

Educational Qualification and Experience:

2nd class, M.Sc. in Geology/ Applied Geology/ M.Tech. in Geology /Degree in Mining Engineering

Age Limit:

  • General Male – 21 to 37 Years 
  • General Female/BC/ OBC (Male/Female) - 21 to 42 years
  • SC / SC (Male/Female) - 21 to 40 years 

Selection Procedure for BPSC Mineral Development Officer Posts 2020

The selection process consists of written exam and interview.

How to Apply for BPSC Mineral Development Officer Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can apply Online for BPSC Mineral Development Officer Recruitment on www.bpsc.bih.nic.in from 05 May to 18 May 2020.

Application Fees for BPSC Mineral Development Officer Posts 2020

  • SC of Bihar /ST of Bihar /Woman of Bihar of Bihar /Handicapped/Permanent residents of Bihar (All Category) - Rs 200/-
  • Other – Rs. 750

BPSC Recruitment Notification  PDF for Mineral Development Officer Posts

BPSC Mineral Development Officer Registration Link - on 05 May 2020

BPSC Official Website

 

 

 

 

 

