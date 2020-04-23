BPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Mineral Development Officer Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Mineral Development Officer (MDO). Eligible and interested candidates can register for BPSC MDO Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. from 04 May to 18 May 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 05/2020

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Important Dates

Starting Date of Registration – 04 May 2020

Last Date of Registration - 18 May 2020

Last Date for submitting online application fee – 25 May 2020

Last Date to Apply Online - 02 June 2020

Last Date for submitting print-out of online application and other documents - 10 June 2020 till 5 PM

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Mineral Development Officer (MDO) – 20 Posts

Salary:

Level – 09

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC Mineral Development Officer Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification and Experience:

2nd class, M.Sc. in Geology/ Applied Geology/ M.Tech. in Geology /Degree in Mining Engineering

Age Limit:

General Male – 21 to 37 Years

General Female/BC/ OBC (Male/Female) - 21 to 42 years

SC / SC (Male/Female) - 21 to 40 years

Selection Procedure for BPSC Mineral Development Officer Posts 2020

The selection process consists of written exam and interview.

How to Apply for BPSC Mineral Development Officer Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can apply Online for BPSC Mineral Development Officer Recruitment on www.bpsc.bih.nic.in from 05 May to 18 May 2020.

Application Fees for BPSC Mineral Development Officer Posts 2020

SC of Bihar /ST of Bihar /Woman of Bihar of Bihar /Handicapped/Permanent residents of Bihar (All Category) - Rs 200/-

Other – Rs. 750

BPSC Recruitment Notification PDF for Mineral Development Officer Posts

BPSC Mineral Development Officer Registration Link - on 05 May 2020

BPSC Official Website