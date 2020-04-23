BPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Mineral Development Officer Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Mineral Development Officer (MDO). Eligible and interested candidates can register for BPSC MDO Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. from 04 May to 18 May 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number - 05/2020
BPSC Recruitment 2020 Important Dates
- Starting Date of Registration – 04 May 2020
- Last Date of Registration - 18 May 2020
- Last Date for submitting online application fee – 25 May 2020
- Last Date to Apply Online - 02 June 2020
- Last Date for submitting print-out of online application and other documents - 10 June 2020 till 5 PM
BPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Mineral Development Officer (MDO) – 20 Posts
Salary:
Level – 09
Eligibility Criteria for BPSC Mineral Development Officer Recruitment 2020
Educational Qualification and Experience:
2nd class, M.Sc. in Geology/ Applied Geology/ M.Tech. in Geology /Degree in Mining Engineering
Age Limit:
- General Male – 21 to 37 Years
- General Female/BC/ OBC (Male/Female) - 21 to 42 years
- SC / SC (Male/Female) - 21 to 40 years
Selection Procedure for BPSC Mineral Development Officer Posts 2020
The selection process consists of written exam and interview.
How to Apply for BPSC Mineral Development Officer Posts 2020
Eligible candidates can apply Online for BPSC Mineral Development Officer Recruitment on www.bpsc.bih.nic.in from 05 May to 18 May 2020.
Application Fees for BPSC Mineral Development Officer Posts 2020
- SC of Bihar /ST of Bihar /Woman of Bihar of Bihar /Handicapped/Permanent residents of Bihar (All Category) - Rs 200/-
- Other – Rs. 750
BPSC Recruitment Notification PDF for Mineral Development Officer Posts
BPSC Mineral Development Officer Registration Link - on 05 May 2020