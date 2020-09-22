Released - BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.gov.in for Lecturer and HOD Posts, Apply Online from 23 September

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Lecturer and HOD in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 23 September 2020 to 21 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 21 October 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of online application: 28 October 2020

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Lecturer, Hindi - 1 Post

Lecturer, Ceramics - 1 Post

HOD, Printing Technology - 1 Post

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Lecturer, Hindi - Masters degree in Hindi subject with first class or Equivalent at Bachelors or Masters Level.

Lecturer, Ceramics -B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) in Ceramics Engg. with first-class or Equivalent

HOD, Printing Technology - PhD in Printing Technology and First Class at Bachelors or Masters level in the Printing Technology or Bachelor's and Master's degree in Printing Technology.

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Lecturer - Minimum 21 years

HOD, Printing Technology - Minimum 33 years

Download BPSC Lecturer Ceramics Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Download BPSC Lecturer Hindi Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Download BPSC HOD Printing Technology Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 21 October at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can send the hard copy of the applications to the Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna latest by 28 October 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General - Rs. 750/-

SC/ST of Bihar - Rs. 200/-

SC/ST of Bihar/Female - Rs. 200/-

PWD - Rs. 200/-

Other Candidates - Rs. 750/-

For HOD Printing Posts