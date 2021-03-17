BPSC Revised Final Result 2021 Out for Assistant Director Horticulture Post @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

BPSC Revised Final Result 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the revised result for Assistant Director Horticulture Post against Advt. No 90/2014 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the various selection processes round for Assistant Director Horticulture Post can check the revised result available on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has earlier invited application for Assistant Director Horticulture Post in Department of Agriculture against Advt. No 90/2014.

