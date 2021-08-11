Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BPSSC Bihar Police Enforcement SI Mains Admit Card 2021 Out @bpssc.bih.nic.in: Check Download Link

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has activated the link of the mains admit card for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector (ESI). Check Details Here

Created On: Aug 11, 2021 17:02 IST
BPSSC Bihar Police Enforcement SI Admit Card 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has activated the link of the mains admit card for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector (ESI). Candidates can download Bihar Police Enforcement Admit Card from the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in from 12 August 2021 from 10 AM.

BPSSC SI Mains Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Bihar ESI Mains Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

BPSSC Enforcement SI Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 29 August 2021.

BPSSC Bihar Police Enforcement SI Mains Admit Card Download Link

How to Download BPSSC Bihar Police Enforcement SI Mains Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of BPSSC - bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the link - ‘Important Notice: Download Admit Card of Mains Examination for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in Transport Department, Bihar Government. (Advt. No. 02/2019)’

Login by using your registration number or mobile number with date of birth to download Admitcard of Mains Exam

Download BPSSC Enforcement SI Admit Card

Those who qualify in the mains exam will be called for interview round.

Bihar Police had invited applications for filling up 212 vacancies  of for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector, against advertisement number 02/2019, under Bihar State Transport Department.

 

 

