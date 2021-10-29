BSF Paramedical Admit Card 2021 Soon, Staff Nurse Exam Date Released @bsf.gov.in

Border Security Force (BSF) will soon upload the admit card of the written exam for the post Paramedical and Veterinary Posts. Exam on 14 November 2021.

BSF Paramedical Admit Card 2021: Border Security Force (BSF) is soon going to upload the admit card of the written exam for various Paramedical Posts such as Staff Nurse (Sub-Inspector), Lab Technician (Assistant Sub Inspector), Operation Theatre (ASI), Ward boy/Girl/Aya (Constable) and for Veterinary Posts including Head Constable (Veterinary) and Constable (Kennelman) on its website - bsf.gov.in.

As per the official notice, BSF Paramedical Exam and BSF Veterinary Exam, for the said posts, is scheduled to be held on 14 November 2021 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 PM and on 14 November 2021 (Sunday) from 3PM to 5 PM respectively.

The candidates who have applied for BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 are advised to keep a track on the official website (rectt.bsf.gov.in) for latest updates regarding the admit card.

BSF Paramedical Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Knowledge and numerical aptitude 25 25 2 hours Human Anatomy & Physiology 25 25 Professional 50 50

BSF Ward boy/Girl/Aya Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Knowledge, General Awareness Including Environmental sanitation 25 25 2 hours General Intelligence & reasoning 25 25 Elementary Mathematics 25 25 English/Hindi Language Test 25 25

Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for Physical Test

How to Download BSF Paramedical Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of BSF - bsf.gov.in or rectt.bsf.gov.in

Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Now, you are required to enter your details

Download BSF Staff Nurse Admit Card

BSF had published the notification for recruitment of 110 Group ‘B’ & Group ‘C’ combatised (non-gazetted) posts in the Border Security Force, Para Medical staff and Veterinary Staff for vacancy year-2021, in the employment newspaper dated 26 July 21 to 02 July 2021.