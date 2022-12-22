BSSC CGL Prelims 2022: Check Mock Test, Tips to Score High Marks

Bihar Staff Selection Commission will conduct the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (BSSC CGL Prelims 2022) to fill 2187 vacancies of Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C and Secretariat Assistant.

Bihar SSC CGL Exam Tips: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (BSSC CGL 2022) on 23rd December and 24th December 2022 for filling 2187 vacancies of Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C and Secretariat Assistant. Candidates can download their BSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2022 through the official link provided below as released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission.

In this article, candidates can check best last minute tips for Bihar SSC CGL Prelims 2022 to clear the exam in first attempt.

Bihar SSC CGL 2022 Important Dates

BSSC CGL Events Important Dates BSSC CGL Notification Available on 14th April 2022 Application Form Filling Commences On 14th April 2022 Application Form Filling Ends on 1st June 2022 BSSC CGL Admit Card Release date 13th December 2022 onwards BSSC CGL Exam Date 23rd and 24th December 2022 BSSC CGL Result To be Notified Soon

BSSC CGL Exam Pattern

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern

The questions in the exam are going to be MCQ format

The candidates will be required to attempt all the questions

A negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for all the wrong answers

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies 50 200 2 Hours 15 minutes General Science and Mathematics 50 200 Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability 50 200 Total 150 600

BSSC CGL Prelims 2022 Best 5 Last-Minute Tips

1. Check Important Topics for Bihar SSC CGL Prelims

Subject BSSC CGL Syllabus General Studies Five-year plans Panchayati Raj Contribution of Bihar in National Movement Indian Languages Books & Authors Capital Currency Sports Important Events India and Neighbouring countries History of India and its adjacent Countries Culture Current Affairs Scientific Progress National/International Awards Geography Questions related to Bihar, India, and its adjacent countries Economical Scenario Indian Constitution and State Administration Political Series of Country Indian Independence Movement General Science and Mathematics Physics Chemistry Biology Geography Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability Average Percentage Time & Work Area Profit & Loss Simple & Compound Interest Time & Distance HCF & LCM Problem On Ages Etc. Bar, Graph Pictorial Graph Pie Chart

2. Avoid Guesswork, Negative Marking Applicable

Candidates should note that there will be negative marking for each wrong answer. In case, a candidate marks wrong answer then 1 mark will be deducted as penalty. There will be 50 questions in each section and 4 marks will be allotted for each correct answer.

3. Practice Mock Tests and Previous Years’ Question Papers

Candidates can practice previous years’ papers to ace their performance. One can also put a timer to gauge their performance within the time duration as mentioned in the exam pattern. Candidates can also check out the BSSC CGL Mock Test Free.

4. Check Qualifying Marks for BSSC CGL Prelims 2022

Category Qualifying Marks Percentage General 40% Backward Caste 36.50% Extreme Backward Caste 34% SC/ST 32% Women/ Handicap (All Castes) 32%

5. Keep your admit card and documents ready

Candidates will only be allowed inside the exam venue with their admit cards. Along with admit card, candidates need to carry any important photo ID proofs and documents as mentioned or instructed in the call letter or exam instructions.

