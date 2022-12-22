BSSC CGL Prelims 2022: Check Mock Test, Tips to Score High Marks

Bihar Staff Selection Commission will conduct the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (BSSC CGL Prelims 2022) to fill 2187 vacancies of Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C and Secretariat Assistant.

Bihar SSC CGL Exam Tips: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (BSSC CGL 2022) on 23rd December and 24th December 2022 for filling 2187 vacancies of Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C and Secretariat Assistant. Candidates can download their BSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2022 through the official link provided below as released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission.

In this article, candidates can check best last minute tips for Bihar SSC CGL Prelims 2022 to clear the exam in first attempt.

Bihar SSC CGL 2022 Important Dates

BSSC CGL Events

Important Dates

BSSC CGL Notification Available on 

14th April 2022

Application Form Filling Commences On

14th April 2022

Application Form Filling Ends on

1st June 2022

BSSC CGL Admit Card Release date

13th December 2022 onwards

BSSC CGL Exam Date

23rd and 24th December 2022

BSSC CGL Result

To be Notified Soon

BSSC CGL Exam Pattern

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern

  • The questions in the exam are going to be MCQ format
  • The candidates will be required to attempt all the questions
  • A negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for all the wrong answers

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies

50

200

 

 

2 Hours 15 minutes

General Science and Mathematics

50

200

Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability

50

200

Total

150

600

BSSC CGL 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

BSSC CGL Prelims 2022 Best 5 Last-Minute Tips

1. Check Important Topics for Bihar SSC CGL Prelims 

Subject

BSSC CGL Syllabus

General Studies

Five-year plans

Panchayati Raj

Contribution of Bihar in National Movement

Indian Languages

Books & Authors

Capital

Currency

Sports

Important Events

India and Neighbouring countries

History of India and its adjacent Countries

Culture

Current Affairs

Scientific Progress

National/International Awards

Geography

Questions related to Bihar, India, and its adjacent countries

Economical Scenario

Indian Constitution and State Administration

Political Series of Country

Indian Independence Movement

General Science and Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Geography

Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability

Average

Percentage

Time & Work

Area

Profit & Loss

Simple & Compound Interest

Time & Distance

HCF & LCM

Problem On Ages Etc.

Bar, Graph

Pictorial Graph

Pie Chart 

2. Avoid Guesswork, Negative Marking Applicable

Candidates should note that there will be negative marking for each wrong answer. In case, a candidate marks wrong answer then 1 mark will be deducted as penalty. There will be 50 questions in each section and 4 marks will be allotted for each correct answer.

3. Practice Mock Tests and Previous Years’ Question Papers

Candidates can practice previous years’ papers to ace their performance. One can also put a timer to gauge their performance within the time duration as mentioned in the exam pattern. Candidates can also check out the BSSC CGL Mock Test Free.

4. Check Qualifying Marks for BSSC CGL Prelims 2022

Category

Qualifying Marks Percentage

General

40%

Backward Caste

36.50%

Extreme Backward Caste

34%

SC/ST

32%

Women/ Handicap (All Castes)

32%

5. Keep your admit card and documents ready

Candidates will only be allowed inside the exam venue with their admit cards. Along with admit card, candidates need to carry any important photo ID proofs and documents as mentioned or instructed in the call letter or exam instructions.

BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022

BSSC CGL Mock Test Free

