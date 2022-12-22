BSSC CGL Prelims 2022: Check Mock Test, Tips to Score High Marks

Bihar SSC CGL Exam Tips: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (BSSC CGL 2022) on 23rd December and 24th December 2022 for filling 2187 vacancies of Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C and Secretariat Assistant. Candidates can download their BSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2022 through the official link provided below as released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission.
In this article, candidates can check best last minute tips for Bihar SSC CGL Prelims 2022 to clear the exam in first attempt.
Bihar SSC CGL 2022 Important Dates
|
BSSC CGL Events
|
Important Dates
|
BSSC CGL Notification Available on
|
14th April 2022
|
Application Form Filling Commences On
|
14th April 2022
|
Application Form Filling Ends on
|
1st June 2022
|
BSSC CGL Admit Card Release date
|
13th December 2022 onwards
|
BSSC CGL Exam Date
|
23rd and 24th December 2022
|
BSSC CGL Result
|
To be Notified Soon
BSSC CGL Exam Pattern
BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern
- The questions in the exam are going to be MCQ format
- The candidates will be required to attempt all the questions
- A negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for all the wrong answers
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies
|
50
|
200
|
2 Hours 15 minutes
|
General Science and Mathematics
|
50
|
200
|
Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability
|
50
|
200
|
Total
|
150
|
600
BSSC CGL 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains
BSSC CGL Prelims 2022 Best 5 Last-Minute Tips
1. Check Important Topics for Bihar SSC CGL Prelims
|
Subject
|
BSSC CGL Syllabus
|
General Studies
|
Five-year plans
Panchayati Raj
Contribution of Bihar in National Movement
Indian Languages
Books & Authors
Capital
Currency
Sports
Important Events
India and Neighbouring countries
History of India and its adjacent Countries
Culture
Current Affairs
Scientific Progress
National/International Awards
Geography
Questions related to Bihar, India, and its adjacent countries
Economical Scenario
Indian Constitution and State Administration
Political Series of Country
Indian Independence Movement
|
General Science and Mathematics
|
Physics
Chemistry
Biology
Geography
|
Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability
|
Average
Percentage
Time & Work
Area
Profit & Loss
Simple & Compound Interest
Time & Distance
HCF & LCM
Problem On Ages Etc.
Bar, Graph
Pictorial Graph
Pie Chart
2. Avoid Guesswork, Negative Marking Applicable
Candidates should note that there will be negative marking for each wrong answer. In case, a candidate marks wrong answer then 1 mark will be deducted as penalty. There will be 50 questions in each section and 4 marks will be allotted for each correct answer.
3. Practice Mock Tests and Previous Years’ Question Papers
Candidates can practice previous years’ papers to ace their performance. One can also put a timer to gauge their performance within the time duration as mentioned in the exam pattern. Candidates can also check out the BSSC CGL Mock Test Free.
4. Check Qualifying Marks for BSSC CGL Prelims 2022
|
Category
|
Qualifying Marks Percentage
|
General
|
40%
|
Backward Caste
|
36.50%
|
Extreme Backward Caste
|
34%
|
SC/ST
|
32%
|
Women/ Handicap (All Castes)
|
32%
5. Keep your admit card and documents ready
Candidates will only be allowed inside the exam venue with their admit cards. Along with admit card, candidates need to carry any important photo ID proofs and documents as mentioned or instructed in the call letter or exam instructions.