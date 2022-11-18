BSSC CGL 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

BSSC CGL Syllabus 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission will be conducting the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (BSSC CGL 2022) on 23rd and 24th December 2022. Candidates should go through the topics important for the examination. Candidates can know the details of both levels of the BSSC CGL exam pattern before commencing the preparations.
The BSSC CGL has announced 2187 vacancies for different posts like Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C and Secretariat Assistant. Candidates who are going to write the examination should know that the preliminary and mains examination are going to be held in offline i.e. pen and paper mode.
Bihar CGL 2022 Important Dates
|
BSSC CGL Events
|
Important Dates
|
BSSC CGL Notification Available on
|
14th April 2022
|
Application Form Filling Commences On
|
14th April 2022
|
Application Form Filling Ends on
|
1st June 2022
|
BSSC CGL Admit Card Release date
|
To be Notified Soon
|
BSSC CGL Exam Date
|
23rd and 24th December 2022
|
BSSC CGL Result
|
To be Notified Soon
BSSC CGL Exam Pattern
BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern
- The questions in the exam are going to be MCQ format
- The candidates will be required to attempt all the questions
- A negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for all the wrong answers
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies
|
50
|
200
|
2 Hours 15 minutes
|
General Science and Mathematics
|
50
|
200
|
Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability
|
50
|
200
|
Total
|
150
|
600
BSSC CGL Mains Exam Pattern
- The questions in the BSSC CGL exam is going to be multiple choice based
- There are going to be two papers and both will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes
- A negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for wrong answers
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper-1 Hindi Language
|
100
|
400
|
2 hours and 15 minutes
|
Paper 2
|
2 hours and 15 minutes
|
Section A-General Studies
|
50
|
200
|
Section B- General Science and Maths
|
50
|
200
|
Section C-Reasoning Ability
|
50
|
200
BSSC CGL Syllabus 2022
Candidates going to attempt the BSSC CGL exam can check out the phase-wise syllabus for all the subjects in the section below.
BSSC CGL Prelims Syllabus
|
Subject
|
BSSC CGL Syllabus
|
General Studies
|
Five-year plans
Panchayati Raj
Contribution of Bihar in National Movement
Indian Languages
Books & Authors
Capital
Currency
Sports
Important Events
India and Neighbouring countries
History of India and its adjacent Countries
Culture
Current Affairs
Scientific Progress
National/International Awards
Geography
Questions related to Bihar, India, and its adjacent countries
Economical Scenario
Indian Constitution and State Administration
Political Series of Country
Indian Independence Movement
|
General Science and Mathematics
|
Physics
Chemistry
Biology
Geography
|
Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability
|
Average
Percentage
Time & Work
Area
Profit & Loss
Simple & Compound Interest
Time & Distance
HCF & LCM
Problem On Ages Etc.
Bar, Graph
Pictorial Graph
Pie Chart
BSSC CGL Mains Syllabus
|
Subject
|
BSSC CGL Syllabus
|
Hindi Language
|
समास
संधि
अलंकार
तत्सम एवं तदभव
वर्तनी
विलोम
पर्यायवाची
मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ
कारक
लिंग
वचन
वाक्य संशोधन, आदि
|
|
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Similarities & Differences
Arithmetic Number Series
Spatial Visualization
Analogies
Non-Verbal Series
Blood Relation and Ranking
Arithmetic Reasoning
Odd man out
Coding & Decoding
Visual Memory Observation
BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022