BSSC CGL 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

BSSC CGL 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check the Bihar CGL exam pattern on this page. Also, check out the marking scheme, exam duration, subjects, and official syllabus PDF released by the commission.  

BSSC CGL 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains
BSSC CGL 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

BSSC CGL Syllabus 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission will be conducting the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (BSSC CGL 2022) on 23rd and 24th December 2022. Candidates should go through the topics important for the examination. Candidates can know the details of both levels of the BSSC CGL exam pattern before commencing the preparations.

The BSSC CGL has announced 2187 vacancies for different posts like Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C and Secretariat Assistant. Candidates who are going to write the examination should know that the preliminary and mains examination are going to be held in offline i.e. pen and paper mode.

Bihar CGL 2022 Important Dates

BSSC CGL Events

Important Dates

BSSC CGL Notification Available on 

14th April 2022

Application Form Filling Commences On

14th April 2022

Application Form Filling Ends on

1st June 2022

BSSC CGL Admit Card Release date

To be Notified Soon

BSSC CGL Exam Date

23rd and 24th December 2022

BSSC CGL Result

To be Notified Soon

BSSC CGL Exam Pattern

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern

  • The questions in the exam are going to be MCQ format
  • The candidates will be required to attempt all the questions
  • A negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for all the wrong answers

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies

50

200

 

 

2 Hours 15 minutes

General Science and Mathematics

50

200

Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability

50

200

Total

150

600

BSSC CGL Mains Exam Pattern

  • The questions in the BSSC CGL exam is going to be multiple choice based
  • There are going to be two papers and both will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes
  • A negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for wrong answers

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Paper-1 Hindi Language

100

400

2 hours and 15 minutes

Paper 2

 

2 hours and 15 minutes

Section A-General Studies

50

200

Section B- General Science and Maths

50

200

Section C-Reasoning Ability

50

200

Also Read: BSSC CGL 2022: Check Revised Exam Dates, Exam Pattern

BSSC CGL Syllabus 2022

Candidates going to attempt the BSSC CGL exam can check out the phase-wise syllabus for all the subjects in the section below.

BSSC CGL Prelims Syllabus

Subject

BSSC CGL Syllabus

General Studies

Five-year plans

Panchayati Raj

Contribution of Bihar in National Movement

Indian Languages

Books & Authors

Capital

Currency

Sports

Important Events

India and Neighbouring countries

History of India and its adjacent Countries

Culture

Current Affairs

Scientific Progress

National/International Awards

Geography

Questions related to Bihar, India, and its adjacent countries

Economical Scenario

Indian Constitution and State Administration

Political Series of Country

Indian Independence Movement

General Science and Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Geography

Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability

Average

Percentage

Time & Work

Area

Profit & Loss

Simple & Compound Interest

Time & Distance

HCF & LCM

Problem On Ages Etc.

Bar, Graph

Pictorial Graph

Pie Chart 

BSSC CGL Mains Syllabus

Subject

BSSC CGL Syllabus

Hindi Language

समास 

संधि    

अलंकार

तत्सम एवं तदभव    

वर्तनी  

विलोम

पर्यायवाची      

मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ       

कारक

लिंग    

वचन     

वाक्य संशोधन, आदि

General Studies

Five-year plans

Panchayati Raj

Contribution of Bihar in National Movement

Indian Languages

Books & Authors

Capital

Currency

Sports

Important Events

India and Neighbouring countries

History of India and its adjacent Countries

Culture

Current Affairs

Scientific Progress

National/International Awards

Geography

Questions related to Bihar, India, and its adjacent countries

Economical Scenario

Indian Constitution and State Administration

Political Series of Country

Indian Independence Movement

General Science and Maths

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Geography

Average

Percentage

Time & Work

Area

Profit & Loss

Simple & Compound Interest

Time & Distance

HCF & LCM

Problem On Ages Etc.

Bar, Graph

Pictorial Graph

Pie Chart 

Reasoning Ability

Similarities & Differences    

Arithmetic Number Series

Spatial Visualization

Analogies

Non-Verbal Series    

Blood Relation and Ranking

Arithmetic Reasoning          

Odd man out

Coding & Decoding  

Visual Memory Observation

BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022

FAQ

Q1: What is the BSSC CGL exam pattern?

As per the BSSC CGL exam pattern, the examination will have two phases, preliminary and mains exam. The first phase is going to be held for 600 marks having 150 questions from three subjects. Whereas, phase 2 will be held for 1000 marks having two papers, Hindi and General Aptitude.

Q2: Is there any negative marking in the BSSC CGL exam?

Yes, as per the BSSC CGL exam pattern, a negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for wrong answers. Hence, the candidates are advised to keep a track of their speed and accuracy in the written exam.

Q3: Has the commission released the BSSC CGL syllabus?

Yes, the Bihar Staff Selection Commission has released the BSSC CGL syllabus for both the preliminary and mains exam. Candidates can check the same and prepare accordingly.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next