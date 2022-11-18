BSSC CGL 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

BSSC CGL 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check the Bihar CGL exam pattern on this page. Also, check out the marking scheme, exam duration, subjects, and official syllabus PDF released by the commission.

BSSC CGL Syllabus 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission will be conducting the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (BSSC CGL 2022) on 23rd and 24th December 2022. Candidates should go through the topics important for the examination. Candidates can know the details of both levels of the BSSC CGL exam pattern before commencing the preparations.

The BSSC CGL has announced 2187 vacancies for different posts like Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C and Secretariat Assistant. Candidates who are going to write the examination should know that the preliminary and mains examination are going to be held in offline i.e. pen and paper mode.

Bihar CGL 2022 Important Dates

BSSC CGL Events Important Dates BSSC CGL Notification Available on 14th April 2022 Application Form Filling Commences On 14th April 2022 Application Form Filling Ends on 1st June 2022 BSSC CGL Admit Card Release date To be Notified Soon BSSC CGL Exam Date 23rd and 24th December 2022 BSSC CGL Result To be Notified Soon

BSSC CGL Exam Pattern

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern

The questions in the exam are going to be MCQ format

The candidates will be required to attempt all the questions

A negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for all the wrong answers

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies 50 200 2 Hours 15 minutes General Science and Mathematics 50 200 Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability 50 200 Total 150 600

BSSC CGL Mains Exam Pattern

The questions in the BSSC CGL exam is going to be multiple choice based

There are going to be two papers and both will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes

A negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for wrong answers

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Paper-1 Hindi Language 100 400 2 hours and 15 minutes Paper 2 2 hours and 15 minutes Section A-General Studies 50 200 Section B- General Science and Maths 50 200 Section C-Reasoning Ability 50 200

Also Read: BSSC CGL 2022: Check Revised Exam Dates, Exam Pattern

BSSC CGL Syllabus 2022

Candidates going to attempt the BSSC CGL exam can check out the phase-wise syllabus for all the subjects in the section below.

BSSC CGL Prelims Syllabus

Subject BSSC CGL Syllabus General Studies Five-year plans Panchayati Raj Contribution of Bihar in National Movement Indian Languages Books & Authors Capital Currency Sports Important Events India and Neighbouring countries History of India and its adjacent Countries Culture Current Affairs Scientific Progress National/International Awards Geography Questions related to Bihar, India, and its adjacent countries Economical Scenario Indian Constitution and State Administration Political Series of Country Indian Independence Movement General Science and Mathematics Physics Chemistry Biology Geography Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability Average Percentage Time & Work Area Profit & Loss Simple & Compound Interest Time & Distance HCF & LCM Problem On Ages Etc. Bar, Graph Pictorial Graph Pie Chart

BSSC CGL Mains Syllabus

Subject BSSC CGL Syllabus Hindi Language समास संधि अलंकार तत्सम एवं तदभव वर्तनी विलोम पर्यायवाची मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ कारक लिंग वचन वाक्य संशोधन, आदि General Studies Five-year plans Panchayati Raj Contribution of Bihar in National Movement Indian Languages Books & Authors Capital Currency Sports Important Events India and Neighbouring countries History of India and its adjacent Countries Culture Current Affairs Scientific Progress National/International Awards Geography Questions related to Bihar, India, and its adjacent countries Economical Scenario Indian Constitution and State Administration Political Series of Country Indian Independence Movement General Science and Maths Physics Chemistry Biology Geography Average Percentage Time & Work Area Profit & Loss Simple & Compound Interest Time & Distance HCF & LCM Problem On Ages Etc. Bar, Graph Pictorial Graph Pie Chart Reasoning Ability Similarities & Differences Arithmetic Number Series Spatial Visualization Analogies Non-Verbal Series Blood Relation and Ranking Arithmetic Reasoning Odd man out Coding & Decoding Visual Memory Observation

BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022