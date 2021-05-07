BSSC Driver Final Result 2021 Out @bssc.bihar.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

BSSC Driver Final Result 2021: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has declared the final result for the posts of Driver against Adv. 13010116. Commission has uploaded the list of total 336 candidates qualified finally for Driver posts.

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) had conducted the Medical Test/Interview for the qualified candidates for Driver Posts. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Interview/Driving Skill Test.



