SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Application Deadline Extended, Check Updated Schedule for 23175 Posts

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 2, 2025, 16:51 IST

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025 registration date for 23175 vacancies has been extended. The revised exam schedule can be checked here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BSSC Inter Level Vacancy Last Date
BSSC Inter Level Vacancy Last Date

BSSC Inter Level Last Date Extended: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has extended the registration deadline for BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025. Bihar SSC Inter Level apply online process was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 25, but now has been extended to December 18. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at bssc.bih.nic.in. 

As per the notice, the last date for registration and paying the application fee has been extended till 15 December. However, the deadline for submission of application form is December 18. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in Prelims, Mains and Skill Test. 

BSSC Inter Level Apply Online 2025 Link

BSSC has invited online applications for 23175 vacancies for various Inter Level posts, namely Lower Division Clerk, Clerk-cum-typist, Junior Regional Investigator, Animal Husbandry Helper, and Bench Clerk. The revised last date to apply online is December 18. Those who have cleared Class 12th and age between 18 and 37 years can submit their applications via the direct link provided below:

BSSC Inter Level Registration Link

Click here

Also, check:

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The revised deadline for the submission of the registration form is 15 December and 18 December for application form. The apply online began on 15 October. 

BSSC Inter Level Exam Date

Notification Release Date

27 September 2025

Online Application Starts

15 October 2025

Last Date To Submit The Fee

15 December 2025

Last Date To Apply

18 December 2025

How to Apply Online for BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025

To apply for the Bihar Inter-level recruitment, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bih.nic.in.

2. Click on BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves and pay the application fee.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and upload the required documents

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025

A total of 23175 vacancies have been announced for BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025. Of these, 7394 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Post Name

Vacancies 

Reserved For Women

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

22072

7124

Clerk-cum-typist

04

01

Junior Regional Investigator

534

81

Animal Husbandry Helper

549

184

Bench Clerk

16

04

Total 

23175

7394

BSSC Inter Level Application Fee 2025

The application fee for BSSC Inter Level online form is Rs 100 for all categories. It must be paid online.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News