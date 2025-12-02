BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Application Deadline Extended, Check Updated Schedule for 23175 Posts

BSSC Inter Level Last Date Extended: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has extended the registration deadline for BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025. Bihar SSC Inter Level apply online process was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 25, but now has been extended to December 18. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at bssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notice, the last date for registration and paying the application fee has been extended till 15 December. However, the deadline for submission of application form is December 18. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in Prelims, Mains and Skill Test.

BSSC Inter Level Apply Online 2025 Link

BSSC has invited online applications for 23175 vacancies for various Inter Level posts, namely Lower Division Clerk, Clerk-cum-typist, Junior Regional Investigator, Animal Husbandry Helper, and Bench Clerk. The revised last date to apply online is December 18. Those who have cleared Class 12th and age between 18 and 37 years can submit their applications via the direct link provided below: