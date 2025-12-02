BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Application Deadline Extended, Check Updated Schedule for 23175 Posts

BSSC Inter Level Last Date Extended: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has extended the registration deadline for BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025. Bihar SSC Inter Level apply online process was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 25, but now has been extended to December 18. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at bssc.bih.nic.in.
As per the notice, the last date for registration and paying the application fee has been extended till 15 December. However, the deadline for submission of application form is December 18. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in Prelims, Mains and Skill Test.
BSSC Inter Level Apply Online 2025 Link
BSSC has invited online applications for 23175 vacancies for various Inter Level posts, namely Lower Division Clerk, Clerk-cum-typist, Junior Regional Investigator, Animal Husbandry Helper, and Bench Clerk. The revised last date to apply online is December 18. Those who have cleared Class 12th and age between 18 and 37 years can submit their applications via the direct link provided below:
|
BSSC Inter Level Registration Link
Also, check:
BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
The revised deadline for the submission of the registration form is 15 December and 18 December for application form. The apply online began on 15 October.
|
BSSC Inter Level Exam Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
27 September 2025
|
Online Application Starts
|
15 October 2025
|
Last Date To Submit The Fee
|
15 December 2025
|
Last Date To Apply
|
18 December 2025
How to Apply Online for BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025
To apply for the Bihar Inter-level recruitment, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bih.nic.in.
2. Click on BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves and pay the application fee.
4. Once done, login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and upload the required documents
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025
A total of 23175 vacancies have been announced for BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025. Of these, 7394 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.
|
Post Name
|
Vacancies
|
Reserved For Women
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
|
22072
|
7124
|
Clerk-cum-typist
|
04
|
01
|
Junior Regional Investigator
|
534
|
81
|
Animal Husbandry Helper
|
549
|
184
|
Bench Clerk
|
16
|
04
|
Total
|
23175
|
7394
BSSC Inter Level Application Fee 2025
The application fee for BSSC Inter Level online form is Rs 100 for all categories. It must be paid online.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation