BSSC Prelims Exam 2020 for Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Postponed @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Latest Updates

BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Exam 2020 Postponed: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has postponed the Prelims Exam for the post of Assistant Urdu Translator scheduled on 25 December 2020. All such candidates who have applied for the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak posts can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission-bssc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notice released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission, the Prelims Exam for the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak has been postponed. Commission will release the fresh date for the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Prelims Exam in future. Candidates can check the short notification available on the official website.

It is noted that Bihar Staff Selection Commission was set to conduct the prelims exam for Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Recruitment 2020 against advertisement no-01/2019 on 25 December 2020.

Candidates who have applied for the BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Recruitment 2020 against advertisement no-01/2019 are advised to visit regularly on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission for latest update in this regard. You can check the short notification regarding the postponement of exam on the official website of BSSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for BSSC Exam Date 2020 for Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Postponement Notice





How to Download: BSSC Exam Date 2020 for Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Postponement Notice