BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 6379 Junior Engineer Posts @btsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has re-opened the recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer Posts.

Feb 6, 2020 20:58 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें
BTSC Bihar Jr Engineer Recruitment 2020: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has re-opened the recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer, against advertisement number 01/2019. Candidates can apply online for BTSC Recruitment 2020 on the official website www.btsc.bih.nic.in or http://pariksha.nic.in. BTSC JE Online Application Link has been activated, today i.e. on 06 February 2020. The last date for BTSC JE Registration 2020 is 17 February 2020.

BTSC JE Recruitment 2019 Application Link is also given below. Candidates can apply through the link from 11 March 2019 to 15 April 2019. The minimum educational qualification for BTSC Bihar JE Jobs 2019 is Diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.

Other details of Bihar Technical Service Commission JE Recruitment 2019 like Age Limit, Application process etc. are given below in the article.

Important Dates BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020

  • Starting Date of Online Application – 06 February 2020
  • Last Date of Online Application - 17 February 2020

Vacancy Details BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020

Junior Engineer Posts – 6379 Posts

  • Civil
  • Mehcanical
  • Electrical

Department Wise vacancy Details

Department

Trade

No. of Post

Planning and Development Department

Civil

1298

Town Development and Housing Department

Civil

49

Rural Work Department

Civil

768

Public Health Engineering Department

Civil

457

Mechanical

34

Building Construction Department

Mechanical

15

Electrical

106

Civil

310

Department of Water Resources

Civil

2123

Mechanical

237

Electrical

26

Road Construction Department

Civil

463

Small Water Resources Department

Civil

347

Mechanical

146

Total

6379

Eligibility Criteria for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering

Age Limit:

18 to 37 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website (the direct link is given below) on or before 17 February 2020

Application Fee:

  • General/OBC - Rs. 200/-
  • SC - Rs. 50/-

Official Notification PDF - BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019

Online Application Link - BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019

 

Job Summary
Notification DateMar 2, 2019
Estimate Date0
Last Date of SubmissionApr 15, 2019
Official URLhttp://pariksha.nic.in
StateBihar
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder
Functional Engineering

