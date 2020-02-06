BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 6379 Junior Engineer Posts @btsc.bih.nic.in

BTSC Bihar Jr Engineer Recruitment 2020: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has re-opened the recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer, against advertisement number 01/2019. Candidates can apply online for BTSC Recruitment 2020 on the official website www.btsc.bih.nic.in or http://pariksha.nic.in. BTSC JE Online Application Link has been activated, today i.e. on 06 February 2020. The last date for BTSC JE Registration 2020 is 17 February 2020.
BTSC JE Recruitment 2019 Application Link is also given below. Candidates can apply through the link from 11 March 2019 to 15 April 2019. The minimum educational qualification for BTSC Bihar JE Jobs 2019 is Diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.
Other details of Bihar Technical Service Commission JE Recruitment 2019 like Age Limit, Application process etc. are given below in the article.
Important Dates BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020
- Starting Date of Online Application – 06 February 2020
- Last Date of Online Application - 17 February 2020
Vacancy Details BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020
Junior Engineer Posts – 6379 Posts
- Civil
- Mehcanical
- Electrical
Department Wise vacancy Details
|
Department
|
Trade
|
No. of Post
|
Planning and Development Department
|
Civil
|
1298
|
Town Development and Housing Department
|
Civil
|
49
|
Rural Work Department
|
Civil
|
768
|
Public Health Engineering Department
|
Civil
|
457
|
Mechanical
|
34
|
Building Construction Department
|
Mechanical
|
15
|
Electrical
|
106
|
Civil
|
310
|
Department of Water Resources
|
Civil
|
2123
|
Mechanical
|
237
|
Electrical
|
26
|
Road Construction Department
|
Civil
|
463
|
Small Water Resources Department
|
Civil
|
347
|
Mechanical
|
146
|
Total
|
6379
Eligibility Criteria for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering
Age Limit:
18 to 37 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website (the direct link is given below) on or before 17 February 2020
Application Fee:
- General/OBC - Rs. 200/-
- SC - Rs. 50/-
Official Notification PDF - BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019
Online Application Link - BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019