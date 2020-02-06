BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 6379 Junior Engineer Posts @btsc.bih.nic.in

BTSC Bihar Jr Engineer Recruitment 2020: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has re-opened the recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer, against advertisement number 01/2019. Candidates can apply online for BTSC Recruitment 2020 on the official website www.btsc.bih.nic.in or http://pariksha.nic.in. BTSC JE Online Application Link has been activated, today i.e. on 06 February 2020. The last date for BTSC JE Registration 2020 is 17 February 2020.

BTSC JE Recruitment 2019 Application Link is also given below. Candidates can apply through the link from 11 March 2019 to 15 April 2019. The minimum educational qualification for BTSC Bihar JE Jobs 2019 is Diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.

Other details of Bihar Technical Service Commission JE Recruitment 2019 like Age Limit, Application process etc. are given below in the article.

Important Dates BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020

Starting Date of Online Application – 06 February 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 17 February 2020

Vacancy Details BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020

Junior Engineer Posts – 6379 Posts

Civil

Mehcanical

Electrical

Department Wise vacancy Details

Department Trade No. of Post Planning and Development Department Civil 1298 Town Development and Housing Department Civil 49 Rural Work Department Civil 768 Public Health Engineering Department Civil 457 Mechanical 34 Building Construction Department Mechanical 15 Electrical 106 Civil 310 Department of Water Resources Civil 2123 Mechanical 237 Electrical 26 Road Construction Department Civil 463 Small Water Resources Department Civil 347 Mechanical 146 Total 6379

Eligibility Criteria for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering

Age Limit:

18 to 37 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website (the direct link is given below) on or before 17 February 2020

Application Fee:

General/OBC - Rs. 200/-

SC - Rs. 50/-

Official Notification PDF - BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019

Online Application Link - BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019