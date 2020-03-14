Cantonment Board Ambala Recruitment 2020 for 75 Safaiwala Posts, Apply @canttboardrecruit.org

Cantonment Board Ambala Recruitment 2020: Cantonment Board, Ambala invited applications for the post of Safaiwala on permanent bases with 6 months probation. Eligible candidates can apply for Ambala Safaiwala Posts through official website from 01 April to 30 April 2020.

Important Date

Starting Date of Online Application – 01 April 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 30 April 2020

Last Date of Submitting Hard Copy of Application - 30 April 2020

Cantonment Board Ambala Vacancy Details

Safaiwala – 75 Posts

General - 38 Posts

OBC – 33 Posts

PWD – 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Safaiwala Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates should e Literate and Physically Fit.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 Years

How to Apply for Cantonment Board Ambala Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through official website www.canttboardrecruit.org from 01 April to 30 April 2020.

Cantonment Board Ambala Safaiwala Recruitment Notification PDF



Cantonment Board Ambala Online Application - to active on 1 April



