Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022 for Staff Nurse and Others at belgaum.cantt.gov.in, Pay Scale Rs. 33450-62600

Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022: Cantonment Board (CB), Belgaum has published job notification in the Employment News (15-21 October) 2022 for posts including Staff Nurse, Peon and Safaiwala.
Candidates holding the required qualification and experience including 10th Standard Pass/ Bachelor Degree in Nursing with additional eligibility can apply for these posts on or before 31 October 2022.
You can check this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Date Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 October 2022
Vacancy Details Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022:
Peon-01
Safaiwala-02
Staff Nurse-01
Eligibility Criteria Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022:
Educational Qualification
Peon-10th Standard Pass
Safaiwala-10th Standard Pass
Staff Nurse-Must be a holder of Bachelor Degree in Nursing from an institution recognized by the State Board / Govt. OR
(i) PUC 2nd Year (Senior Secondary) Pass;
(ii) Must possess a certificate in General Nursing course of not less than three years
duration from an institution recognized by the Nursing Council; and
(iii) Must possess a certificate in Midwifery or psychiatric Nursing course of not less
than 6 months duration. AND
The registration in Karnataka Nursing Council is mandatory.
How To Download Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022
- Visit to the official website of Cantonment Board (CB), Belgaum-belgaum.cantt.gov.in/
- Go to the Recruitment section on the home page.
- Click on the link-Employment Notice for the post of Staff Nurse, Peon and Safaiwalas on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022 in a new window.
- Download and Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for future reference.
Pay Scale in Rs. For Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022:
Peon-17000-28950
Safaiwala-17000-28950
Staff Nurse-33450-62600
How To Apply Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format on or before 31 October 2022.