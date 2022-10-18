Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022 for Staff Nurse and Others at belgaum.cantt.gov.in, Pay Scale Rs. 33450-62600

Cantonment Board (CB), Belgaum has invited online application for the Staff Nurse and Others on its official website. Check Cantonment Board (CB), Belgaum recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022: Cantonment Board (CB), Belgaum has published job notification in the Employment News (15-21 October) 2022 for posts including Staff Nurse, Peon and Safaiwala.

Candidates holding the required qualification and experience including 10th Standard Pass/ Bachelor Degree in Nursing with additional eligibility can apply for these posts on or before 31 October 2022.

You can check this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Date Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 October 2022

Vacancy Details Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022:

Peon-01

Safaiwala-02

Staff Nurse-01

Eligibility Criteria Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

Peon-10th Standard Pass

Safaiwala-10th Standard Pass

Staff Nurse-Must be a holder of Bachelor Degree in Nursing from an institution recognized by the State Board / Govt. OR

(i) PUC 2nd Year (Senior Secondary) Pass;

(ii) Must possess a certificate in General Nursing course of not less than three years

duration from an institution recognized by the Nursing Council; and

(iii) Must possess a certificate in Midwifery or psychiatric Nursing course of not less

than 6 months duration. AND

The registration in Karnataka Nursing Council is mandatory.

How To Download Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022

Visit to the official website of Cantonment Board (CB), Belgaum-belgaum.cantt.gov.in/ Go to the Recruitment section on the home page. Click on the link-Employment Notice for the post of Staff Nurse, Peon and Safaiwalas on the home page. You will get the PDF of the Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022 in a new window. Download and Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for future reference.

Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022: PDF





Pay Scale in Rs. For Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022:

Peon-17000-28950

Safaiwala-17000-28950

Staff Nurse-33450-62600

How To Apply Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format on or before 31 October 2022.