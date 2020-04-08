Cantonment Board Kasauli Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Clerk, Mazdoor and Other Posts @canttboardrecruit.org

Cantonment Board Kasauli Recruitment 2020: Cantonment Board, Kasaul, HP has invited applications for recruitment for Clerk, Medical Officer, Fireman, Barrier Guard, X-Ray Technician, Mazdoor, Valveman & Safaiwala. The candidates eligible for the post can apply through official website of Cantonment Board Kasauli on or before 15 May 2020.

Important Date

Closing Date of Application Forms: 15 May 2020

Vacancy Details

Safaiwala - 6 Posts

Clerk - 1 Post

Medical Officer - 1 Post

Fireman - 1 Post

Barrier Guard - 1 Post

X-Ray Technician - 1 Post

Mazdoor - 1 Post

Valveman - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Clerk and Other Posts

Educational Qualification & Experience

Safaiwala - 8th class passed

Clerk - Should have passed 10+2 examination or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School Education/University. Should possess a minimum speed of 30 words per minute in English typewriting or 25 words per minute in Hindi Typewriting on computer. Should have the knowledge of word processing in computer as prescribed by the recruiting authority

Medical Officer - MBBS from any recognized institute

Fireman - Should have passed 10+2 examination or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School Education/University. Should be a member of Home Guard (iii) Should have qualified basic training courses of the Home Guard and the elementary Fireman’s service course conducted by the recognized govt Fire Service Department

Barrier Guard - Should have passed 10+2 examination or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School Education/University

X-Ray Technician - 10+2 in Science or its equivalent from a recognized University/Board. One year Diploma in Radiology from an Institution recognized by Govt. OR B.Sc Degree in Radiology from the any recognized University or equivalent Preference will be given to person holding graduate degree in Radiology

Mazdoor - 8th pass from an Institute recognized by the Government. Must have an experience

Valveman - 8th pass from an Institute recognized by the Government and should have experience of plumbing, water fittings etc

Age Limit:

Safaiwala -18 to 30 years

Clerk - 18 to 30 years

Medical Officer - 18 to 30 years

Fireman - 18 to 30 years

Barrier Guard - 18 to 30 years

X-Ray Technician - 18 to 30 years

Mazdoor - 18 to 30 years

Valveman - 18 to 30 years

Age relaxation for reserved category will be considered as per Govt. norms & guidelines.

Selection Process for Clerk and Other Posts

Selection of the candidates for the posts will be made through written test/Skill test/Physical test/Interview and venue for the same will be intimated later. Check the notification link for details of the selection process of the post.

How to Apply for Cantonment Board Kasauli Clerk and Other Posts

Eligible candidates can apply for these posts after visiting www.canttboardrecruit.org on or before 15 May 2020.

Cantonment Board Kasauli Recruitment Notification



Online Application