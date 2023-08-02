CBSE Class 10 MCQs of Science, NCERT Chapter 4 - Carbon and its Compounds, Download PDF

Carbon and its Compounds: This article delves into the fundamental concepts of Carbon and its Compounds from the NCERT Class 10 Science book. Exploring their properties and behaviors, it highlights their distinct characteristics. Test your knowledge of the concepts in this chapter with these multiple choice questions.

In the fascinating realm of chemistry, the study of Carbon and its Compounds forms a fundamental cornerstone. As we delve into Chapter 4 of the NCERT Class 10 Science book, we embark on a captivating journey to understand the diverse properties and behaviors of these compunds. Join us as we explore the concepts of Carbon and its Compounds, in our adventure of learning chemistry.

10 MCQs on Chapter 4 - Carbon and its Compounds

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 4 - Carbon and its Compounds from NCERT Class 10 Science book:

1. Carbon is unique among the elements because it can:

a) Form long chains and branched structures

b) Only bond with hydrogen

c) Form compounds with metals only

d) Exhibit only one valency

2. The allotrope of carbon used as a lubricant and in pencils is:

a) Graphite

b) Diamond

c) Fullerenes

d) Amorphous carbon

3. Which of the following is an example of a saturated hydrocarbon?

a) Ethane

b) Ethene

c) Ethyne

d) Benzene

4. The general formula for alkanes is:

a) CnH2n

b) CnH2n+2

c) CnHn

d) CnH2n-2

5. The process of conversion of vegetable oils to vegetable ghee involves:

a) Hydrogenation

b) Oxidation

c) Esterification

d) Polymerization

6. Which compound is responsible for the unique smell of garlic?

a) Methane

b) Ethene

c) Ethyne

d) Allicin

7. The functional group present in alcohols is:

a) -OH (Hydroxyl)

b) -COOH (Carboxyl)

c) -CHO (Aldehyde)

d) -NH2 (Amine)

8. The process of fermentation involves the conversion of sugars to alcohol by:

a) Oxidation

b) Reduction

c) Hydrolysis

d) Esterification

9. A compound with the molecular formula C6H6 is known as:

a) Methane

b) Ethene

c) Benzene

d) Ethyne

10. The hydrocarbon used as a domestic fuel is:

a) Ethyne

b) Methane

c) Benzene

d) Ethanol

Answer Key:

a) Form long chains and branched structures a) Graphite a) Ethane b) CnH2n+2 a) Hydrogenation d) Allicin a) -OH (Hydroxyl) a) Oxidation c) Benzene b) Methane

