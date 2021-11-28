CAT 2021 CATKing Slot 2 (OUT) - Check Overall & Sectional Review, Expected Cutoff

CAT 2021 Examinations are being conducted in three different slots. Candidates appearing for the exams can visit this page to get timely updates regarding the slots, analysis from experts and expected cutoffs.

CAT 2021 Examinations are being conducted by IIM Ahmedabad across the various exam centres today. The conducting body has already completed the first slot which was conducted from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM and commenced the second clot which is being conducted from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM.

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Analysis

According to experts, the CAT 2021 Slot 2 has been termed as Easier compared to CAT 2020 Paper. Experts' initial review suggests that the IIMs have done good justice to the Time Management and Attempts with the 66 Questions. Selection of questions will be important just like CAT 2021 Slot 1.

Sectional Break up

VARC ( 24 Qs )

DI LR ( 20)

QA(22)

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Sectional Review: VARC

VARC was more inference based with Reading comprehension topics coming from the always recommended reads from Aeon, CATKing e-Books "Philosophy - Truth and Power" , "History- British Colonies and how India reacted", "Languages, Linguistic", " Knowledge how you perceive it"

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Sectional Review: DILR

DILR was easier than CAT 2020, last year we saw DILR increasing with every next slot, no such surprise this year. Selection played a key role in cracking this section, Games, and Tournament and the graph-based questions were very easy to tackle, the third one based on online food delivery ratings was moderate.

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Sectional Review QA

According to experts, the slot 2 Quantitative Analysis section was focused more on Arithmetic, Geometry, and Algebra while modern math was missing.

Overall Analysis

Overall it had 66 Questions and it was on lines this was on the lines of Real CAT Mocks and students gave 6 practice mocks of the total of 66 questions in the last 2 months, RC 31, 28 seemed well connected to the students for VARC, DILR.

CAT 2021 Slot 1 Analysis

Candidates who have appeared for the CAT 2021 first slot examinations are awaiting an initial response and analysis of the examinations, Jagran Josh brings to you the expert analysis from CATKing on the first slot of examinations conducted. The analysis is being provided by Sumit Singh Gandhi (Rahul), CEO, Director CATKing

According to the analysis provided, the number of questions asked in the first slot has been reduced from 76 to 66. Students can check the sectional division of questions below.

Section No of Questions VARC 24 Questions DILR 20 Questions QA 22 Questions Total 66 Questions

According to experts, the exams were doable and not very tough as compared to 2020. As per the students, the DILR section was a little Time consuming and lengthy while VARC was more inference-based.

Experts are of the opinion that CAT 2021 tested students on Speed, Logic, and Analytical skills, and a sincere student with well-rounded preparation of concepts and good practice of mocks would make their way to the IIMs. CAT also tested students on their actual knowledge instead of mere guesswork. The reduction in questions from CAT 2020 helped students have a better time allocation and not have a crisis.

Experts of CATKing suggest that the exam was not very difficult and was manageable provided that the concepts were clear.

CAT 2021 Slot 1 Sectional Analysis:

Overall Difficulty: Moderate to Difficult

VARC 24 Questions: Reading comprehension was dominated in the verbal section. There were 4 passages with 4 Questions each. More inference-based questions and not factual, there were close options too so it needed little focus while solving.

TITA Verbal ability was overall easy.

3 questions on Para jumbles, 3 Questions on Para summary, 2 Questions on Odd one Out. the odd one out was tougher than always

Summary of Questions

Reading Comprehension 16 Questions

Verbal Ability 8 Questions (TITA)

The Reading comprehension was based on the following themes:

Passage 1: Cattle Fish Self control of food

Passage 2: History-based Tea history

Passage 3: Maya personality

Passage 4: Eutopia

Ideal attempts in VARC Section: 18 Questions

DILR 24 Questions

LR/DI has been termed as Tough, lengthy, and time-consuming with a variation with 2 Sets coming with 6 questions each and 2 sets with 4 Questions each. Here the success mantra was the set selection as 1 4 Questions set & 1 6 Questions set were the toughest and time-consuming, so the students should first wrap up the easy ones and grab a good base and then move to the trickier ones.

Summary of Questions

DILR Sets with 6 Questions: 2 Sets = 12 Questions (LR Sets)

DILR Sets with 4 Questions: 2 Sets=8 Questions (DI Sets)

Ideal attempts in DILR Section: 13 Questions

QA 22 Questions: (TITA 8)

Quants was the easiest out of the three sections with direct formula application and concept-based questions dominated by arithmetic and little Geometry and algebra. There was no need for having a lot of shortcuts and tricks, your solving speed and your temperament to understand what the question is asking was the main focus. The Questions based on the Venn diagram were tough. Arithmetic dominated the paper then algebra and numbers, geometry saw lesser visibility with just 3-4 questions, and modern maths was negligent in the paper.

