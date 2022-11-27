CAT 2022 Slot 1 Exam Analysis: Get Expert Review, Sectional Analysis, Expected Cutoff

CAT 2022 Slot 1 Exam Analysis by experts is now available. Students who appeared for the CAT 2022 Slot 1 exam can get here the detailed analysis of Slot 1 from Experts along with expected cutoff, sectional review and what to expect in slot 2.

CAT 2022 Slot 1 Analysis: Candidates who have appeared for the CAT 2022 exams in slot 1 (8:30 to 10:30 AM) can check below the expert opinion on the slot 1 exam, the expected cutoff, top percentile, and sectional impressions.

CAT 2022: A different CDC? When they first came out, the majority of aspirants indicated that as predicted the CAT 2022 exam maintained the format of the CAT 2021 exam, which had a shorter time limit of two hours and 40 minutes for each section. The number of questions in each section is still an unanswered question In the end, CAT 2021 had 66 questions, compared to CAT 2020 had 76 questions. The distribution of questions in every section was as predicted as discussed in-depth in CATKingEducare Classes and open sessions.

Big Surprises in CAT 2022

1) Para Completion is coming back again in CAT which was similar to the XAT exam and it had stopped coming in CAT from a really long time

2) DILR we had 4 sets of 5 questions

3) Modulus-based questions of Algebra were there in Quants.

Section-wise question distribution is

CAT 2022 VARC: Total 24 questions

CAT 2022 DILR : Total 20 questions

CAT 2022 QA: Total 22 questions

The marking criteria remained the same: +3 for correct answers and -1 for answers in MCQs and +3 for the correct answers and there is no negative marking in non-MCQs

The first slot of CAT 2022 was a little more challenging than the first slot of CAT 2021.

VARC had a moderate difficulty level comparable to the VARC part from the previous year.

Due to fewer set options, DILR went to the CAT 2020 level and was moderate to challenging In terms of difficulty In terms of LODv QA was simple.

The student-friendly exam pattern for CAT is as follows

Section Name Total Questions Time Limit Marking Scheme for MCQ Questions Marking Scheme for Non- MCQ Questions Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension This section contains 24 questions. 40 Minutes +3 for the correct answer and -1 incorrect answer +3 for the correct answer and there is no negative marking for the incorrect answer Section 2 : Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning This section contains 20 questions. 40 Minutes +3 for the correct answer and -1 incorrect answer +3 for the correct answer and there is no negative marking for the incorrect Section 3 : Quantitative Ability This section contains 22 questions 40 Minutes +3 for the correct answer and -1 incorrect answer +3 for the correct answer and there is no negative marking for the incorrect answer. Total This section contains 66 questions 120 Minutes +3 for the correct answer and -1 incorrect answer +3 for the correct answer and there is no negative marking for the incorrect answer.

CAT Exam Slot 1: Morning Session

Other details of the CAT 2022 Question Paper are as follows:

Test duration is 2 hours

Total Questions 66

In 2020, there were a total of 76 questions in the CAT exam. But, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as expected the number of questions was reduced to 66.

The total mark is 198.

The total number of questions in the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Section is 24.

The total number of Questions in the Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning section is 20

The total number of Questions in the Quantitative Ability section is 22

As expected the CAT 2022 Slot 1 exam paper pattern is presented in a tabular form below:

Section Number of Questions The number of MCQ Questions The number of Non-MCQ Questions Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Total 24 questions. Out of that 19 questions are MCQ Out of that 5 questions are Non-MCQ Section 2: Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning Total 20 questions. Out of that 15 questions are MCQ Out of that 5 questions are Non-MCQ Section 3: Quantitative Ability Total 22 questions. Out of that 14 questions are MCQ Out of that 8 questions are Non-MCQ Total 66 questions Out of that 48 questions are MCQ Out of that 18 questions are Non-MCQ

CAT 2022 Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Question-wise Breakup:

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension sections were comparable to CAT 2021 in terms of their moderate level of difficulty. Contrary to what was predicted, this section was a little longer than average. In total, 24 questions were to be answered in the allotted 40 minutes.

There were 5 non-MCQ questions (all Verbal). Each RC paragraph contained between 470 and 500 words. 2 passages were simple to read, 2 passages were challenging, and each had 2 questions that could be answered. The questions on the RC Passages were very similar to those on the CATKingEducare All India Mock

Reading Comprehension = 16 Questions

-RC 1 Topic: Ghosts and their mysteries how we can’t find their history

-RC 2 Topic: Chinese Copy of articles -- Original Copy | Second type is to change size and shape and copy it. (Very Easy)

-RC 3 Topic: Two levels of emotional thinking (Author supports the second level of emotional thinking and links to Buddhism and other religions)

-RC 4: STOICS

Verbal Ability – Para jumbles =

Verbal Ability – Summary =

Verbal Ability – Para jumbles (Odd-sentence out) = 0 Questions

CAT 2022 Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning Question-wise Breakup

There were 20 questions total in the Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning part, broken up into 4 sets.

DILR was moderate to challenging to the CAT 2021 level of difficulty. Again, there were 5 non-MCQs_ During the allotted time, only 2 Sets could be managed.

The bar Chart was simple and simply based on DI. The other three required a lot of time. One set had a combination of LR and DI and may be completed

Set 1: Routes and Terminals connected dotted graph-based Q(Must Do)

Set 2: Venn Diagram Set (Data Heavy)

Set 3: No of Goals scores football based (EASY SET)

Set 4: Boys and Girls

CAT 2022 Quantitative Ability Question-wise Breakup

In terms of LODI the QA section of CAT 2022 was as expected comparable to CAT 2019 and CAT 2021 _ It contained 22 short questions that could be answered in 40 minutes. There were 8 non-MCQs in the section.

1 Time Speed Distance

2 Profit and Loss

2 Ratios

1 Number

1 Quadratic

3 Questions Modulus

1 Greatest Integer Function

1 Question distribution of fruits

2-3 Geometric similar to what was done in class

1 Parallelogram

Sumit Singh Gandhi, Founder, CATKing

CAT 2022 Slot 1 Analysis - IMS

The structure of CAT 2022 remained largely the same as in 2021. However, the DILR and Verbal sections saw some changes in segmentation and the number of MCQs and TITA. Verbal Section had 2 paragraph completion questions instead of the anticipated Odd Sentence questions. Overall, Slot 1 of CAT this year was slightly more difficult than Slot 1 of last year.

The marking scheme was +3 for every correct and -1 for incorrect. There was no negative marking for TITA Qs. Based on the feedback received from several candidates who have appeared in the first slot, our initial estimate of the percentiles and scores*** is as follows. These estimates will be suitably revised soon after the CAT releases the response sheets. *** Students are advised not to take any B-School application decision based on these initial estimates. They serve only as the first indicator of likely performance. Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension The VA-RC section consisted of 16 Reading Comprehension questions and 8 Verbal Ability questions. As in the past several years, there were no direct Grammar or Vocabulary questions. The passages were of Medium difficulty level except for the one on Political Philosophy. Overall, Comprehension was more difficult than the VA questions. However, 10 to 12 questions could be attempted with high accuracy. The 2 Para-completion questions, which were new, consisted of a key sentence followed by a paragraph with four numbered blanks. One had to identify the blank in which the key sentence would fit in correctly - grammatically and logically. There were 3 paragraph jumbles in TITA format, and 3 summary questions as MCQs. In VA, 5 attempts with high accuracy were possible. Overall the difficulty level was comparable to the first slot of CAT 2021. An attempt of 15 to 17 questions with high accuracy (85-90%) will be a good performance in

VARC. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning In CAT 2021 there were a total of 4 sets out of which two sets had 6 questions while the

remaining two had 4 questions each. This pattern has not been followed in CAT 2022, this year

the DI-LR section had a total of 4 sets of 5 questions each. Two sets were of Easy to Medium difficulty level and the remaining two sets were Medium to

Difficult. Overall the Level of difficulty was Medium to Difficult and at par with the last year’s

slot - 1 DILR. Overall, an attempt of 10 to 12 questions with high accuracy (85-90%) will be a good performance. Quantitative Ability This section was Medium in terms of Level of difficulty and was dominated by Arithmetic (8 questions), followed by Algebra (5 questions). There were 3 questions on Modern Math and 3 questions on Geometry. In Arithmetic, the questions were dominated by Averages and Mixtures & Allegations and Profit & Loss. There were 8 TITA questions this year. Selecting the right questions to attempt was the key. Students should have been able to attempt about 14/15 questions in the given time with 85- 90% accuracy. This section was very much similar to last year’s slot 1. The number of TITA (8 questions) and MCQ (14 questions) were the same as last year’s slot 1. Also, area/topic-wise distribution of questions was more or less similar to last year’s slot 1. *The scores and percentiles mentioned in this analysis are indicators based on the feedback from students and IMS experts. They are in no way related to the results which IIMs are expected to declare in January 2023. You are advised to wait for the results. CAT 2022 Slot 1 First Impressions - Career Launcher According to experts, the CAT 2022 exam pattern was similar to CAT 2021. The Exam had a total of 66 questions with 40 minutes allotted to each section. The division of questions in each section was as follows - CAT 2022 VARC: 24 questions

CAT 2022 DILR: 20 questions

CAT 2022 QA: 22 questions The marking scheme for CAT 2022 will also remain the same: +3/-1 for MCQs, and +3/0 for non-MCQs. Experts suggest that the overall difficulty level for CAT 2022 slot 1 was moderate as compared to that of CAT 2021. Sectional Difficulty Level According to experts, the VARC was easy to moderate. However, there was an addition of para completion instead of the odd-sentence-out questions.

The DILR section had 4 sets with 5 questions in each set and had an easy to moderate level of difficulty, making it marginally difficult as compared to the CAT 2021 exam.

An overall raw score of around ~98 to 99 should fetch a 99%ile in CAT 2022. CAT 2022 Paper Pattern & Section-wise expected score for 99%ile+ Section Name Total Questions Time Limit Marking Scheme Score for 99%ile Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) 24 40 Minutes +3/-1 (for MCQs) +3/0 (for non-MCQs) 37-38 Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) 20 40 Minutes +3/-1 (for MCQs) +3/0 (for non-MCQs) 30-32 Quantitative Ability (QA) 22 40 Minutes +3/-1 (for MCQs) +3/0 (for non-MCQs) 40- 42

CAT 2022 Slot 1 Exam Analysis as per Experts

According to subject experts, the CAT 2022 Slot 1 exam was easy to moderate. A detailed review for the CAT 2022 Slot 1 Exam sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude will be available here soon.

As per reports, the Quant section was easier to attempt as compared to the CAT 2021 exam. Reports also suggest that overall the CAT 2022 Slot 1 was not very difficult and students should be able to attempt the exam with ease. This year there were a total of 24 questions in CAT 2022 VARC, 20 questions in the DILR section and 22 questions in the QA section. Students have also stated that Para completion is back again in the CAT2022 exam, which was similar to the XAT exam.

What do the students have to say?

According to the initial response given by students from a CAT exam centre in Patna, the question paper for CAT 2022 Slot 1 followed a different paper pattern from that of the mock test. The test taken further added that there were no questions from Bar Graphs and Pie Charts and three questions were from Geometry. For VARC, there were five paragraphs and three summary questions.

As per another candidate to took the CAT 2022 Slot 1 exam the Quantitative Aptitude (QA) section was easy while DILR was confusing. The aspirant further added that the overall CAT slot 1 paper was easy.

Candidates must note that as per the CAT 2022 paper pattern, 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer in CAT 2022 paper. Each question will carry 3 marks in CAT 2022 exam. The CAT exam paper for Slot 2 will have a similar CAT exam pattern 2022 to that of CAT slot 1.

Students have also mentioned that Quantitative Aptitude was hard and while most of the questions were on Logical Reasoning, the diagram questions were hard.

Also Read: CAT 2022 Exam Analysis Paper Review

CAT 2022 Exam Review

IIM Bangalore is conducting the CAT 2022 exams with questions from three sections namely, Verbal and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation, and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Analysis.

Each question will carry 3 marks and a negative marking of -1 will be applicable for every incorrect answer.

