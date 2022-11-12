CBIC DGPM Recruitment 2022 for 100 Additional Assistant Director Posts Across India

CBIC DGPM Recruitment 2022: Directorate General of Performance Management (DGPM) is looking to recruit 100 Additional Assistant Directors. Read the Details Below.

CBIC DGPM Recruitment 2022: Directorate General of Performance Management (DGPM) has issued a notice, in the employment newspaper dated 12 November 2022, for the recruitment of eligible officers for the post of Additional Assistant Director in 18 directorates under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

A total of 100 vacancies are available for the said posts, on a deputation basis, across the country including in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow or in other stations.

CBIC DGPM AAD Application Dates

The last date of application - within 2 months of the date of issue of this advertisement

CBIC DGPM AAD Vacancy Details

Additional Assistant Director - 100 Posts

CBIC DGPM AAD Salary

Rs. 47600 to Rs. 151100

How to Apply for CBIC DGPM AAD Recruitment 2022 ?

The applications of an eligible officer with all the important documents should reach the Assistant Director (Cadre), DGPM Headquarter, 5th Floor, Drum Shaped Building, IP Estate, New Delhi 110002 through proper channels within 2 months from the date of publication of this advertisement.

The candidates can check the eligibility criteria on the CBIC website i.e. cbic.gov.in. The candidates whose applications for the post have been forwarded by the concerned Ministry/Department/Organization and are duly received in DGPM will not be allowed to withdraw their candidature subsequently.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (erstwhile Central Board of Excise & Customs) is a part of the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.