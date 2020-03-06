CBSE 10th Sanskrit Board Exam 2020: Check Important Tips and Resources For the Last Minute Revision

CBSE 10th Sanskrit board exam is scheduled to be on 7th March 2020. Students who have started with their last-minute revision must go through some of the important resources which will help to score well in the exam.

With only limited material available for class 10 Sanskrit, students can check some of the important links given in the article below. We are providing you with the direct links of Sample Paper, previous years question papers and syllabus prescribed by CBSE for Sanskrit. The paper is of a total of 100 marks where 80 marks are assigned for the theory paper and 20 marks are for the practical. Check the given links and prepare for the CBSE Board exam 2020.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Paper

CSBE releases the sample paper of all the subjects including Sanskrit. One of the best parts of checking the sample paper is that it makes you familiar with the pattern of the question paper. You can also understand the marks distribution and what form of questions will be asked in the board exam. Go through the given link of CBSE class 10 Sanskrit 2019-20 Sample paper and start practicing your answers as well as the important set of questions.

Check CBSE 10th Sanskrit Sample Paper 2019-2020

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus

It is important to check the syllabus to make sure that you have covered all the topics for the exam. Check the syllabus of class 10 Sanskrit and go through the set of questions that will be asked in the chapters. Along with the topics covered in the exam, you can also check the weightage of marks per chapter. Check the syllabus below.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2019-2020

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Previous Year Question Paper

Go through the previous year question papers from here. Students preparing for tomorrow’s exam can go through the set of previous year papers and can get the idea of the form of questions that will be asked in the exam. We are providing you the direct links of previous years questions papers. Go through each question thoroughly and prepare yourself for the CBSE class 10 Sanskrit board exam 2020.

CBSE 10th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 Released: Check CBSE Class 10 Time Table