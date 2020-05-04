CBSE 2020 Board Exams, JEE, NEET Exam Dates Are Expected To Be Announced On 5th May By HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

CBSE: HRD Minister will interact with stakeholders on 5th May 2020. Speculations are being made that CBSE 2020 board exams, JEE & NEET exam dates might be announced by him. CBSE, through its official website, announced that HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will connect with students, parents and teachers via Twitter & Facebook. He will answer the queries. All the stakeholders are encouraged to ask questions at Twitter (@DrRPNishank) & Facebook (@cmnishank) with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

This will be the second time he will interact with students, teachers & parents. This session was scheduled on 2nd May 2020 but due to some issues, this session has been postponed to 5th May.

Earlier he interacted on 27th April 2020 and answered some critical questions of students and their parents. For example a guardian asked that his ward appeared for class 10 exams, when and how his son can apply for class 11 & a student preparing for JEE Main 220 asked him that he is worried about his future as the exam is being postponed. You can check answers of such questions from the link given below.

CBSE 2020 Board Exams For 10th & 12th and JEE & NEET Will Be Conducted When Government Completely Lift The Lockdown: HRD Minister - He Will Interact Again On 5th May Via Twitter & Facebook

People are expecting that the HRD Minister will announce CBSE 2020 board exams dates along with exam dates of JEE & NEET. Now the nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 has been extended till May 17 so exams are expected to be conducted in the last week of May or June 2020.

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Class 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Download PDF

NCERT Books & Solutions for Class 4th to 12th: Download in PDF format

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2020: Paper Analysis, Videos, Review & Updates

CBSE Result 2020 - 10th & 12th: Check Latest News & Updates