CBSE 2020 Board Exams & Competitive Exams Like NEET & JEE Will Be Conducted When Government Decides To Completely Lift The Lockdown: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

CBSE 2020 board exams & competitive exams like NEET & JEE will be conducted when the government will completely lift the lockdown, said HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank while interacting with parents and teachers online.

During the live interaction, the guardian of a student asked that his ward appeared for class 10 exams, when and how he can apply for class 11? HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the result will soon be announced and advised that students should start studying subjects of Class 11 with the help of SWAYAM Prabha & DIKSHA e-learning portal.

One of the students asked that he is preparing for JEE Main 2020 and is worried about his future, the minister advised him to take help of SWAYAM & SWAYAM Prabha to enhance the level of preparation and make the best use of the time during the lockdown.

CBSE 2020: Board Will Conduct Pending Papers Soon, New Exam Date Sheet To Be Announced Shortly, Evaluation Process To Start 4 Days After Lockdown Ends - Check 8 Important Points

Recently, in an online meeting with the principals of different CBSE Schools, CBSE exam controller Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the evaluation process by CBSE will start 4 days after lockdown ends and the remaining papers will also be conducted afterwards. New CBSE Date Sheet 2020 will be released at the official website, shortly. He also said that the number of examiners will also be increased to speed up the evaluation process so that CBSE 10th & 12th Result 2020 will be declared as early as possible.

NCERT Subject-wise Alternative Academic Calendar Released: Download Now

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Class 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Download PDF

CBSE 2020: Notice of About 10 Days Will Be Given Before Resuming Board Exams, Papers for Only 29 Main Subjects Will Be Conducted, All Students Studying in Classes 1 to 8 to Be Promoted -Check 8 Points