NCERT Subject-wise Alternative Academic Calendar for 1st to 5th Released: Download Now

NCERT alternative academic calendar for primary school (1st to 5th) students is available here for download in PDF format.The link to download the calendar is given at the end of this article. The National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) has recently released this calendar. The calendar provided a weekly schedule of topics to be studied in 4 weeks along with links to important resources.

This calendar contains all the effective guidelines which need to be followed while students are studying online from home during the lockdown. Access to the internet is very important to download PDF and play multimedia content online. Links to access chapter-wise content available on DIKSHA, e-pathshala and NROER are available in the calendar.

NCERT Solutions for Class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th



A snapshot from the calendar

Download NCERT Subject-wise Alternative Academic Calendar for 1st to 5th PDF

According to the calendar released by NCERT, "A week-wise plan for the primary stage (from Classes I to V) has been developed, keeping in view the choice of availability of tools with the teachers. The week-wise plan consists of interesting activities and challenges, with reference to theme/chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. Most importantly, it maps the themes with the learning outcomes."

It is also mentioned in the calendar that currently, there are various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by children to learn even while at home. Yet, we understand the need to structure it for you. Keeping in mind the varying levels of access to such tools and the variety of their content, NCERT has developed General Guidelines for

Implementing Weekly Plan (for four weeks) for Learning of Students at the Primary Stage. This entails the use of a commonly used, simple instrument i.e., the mobile.

Fortunately, almost everyone owns a mobile; additionally, many people

use it for social media such as SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Twitter as well as Google mail and Google Hangout. These tools have the advantage of providing us with the facility to connect with more than one student and parent at a time.

There is, of course, the possibility that many of us may not have internet

facility in the mobile, or may not be able to use all of the above-mentioned social media tools.

In that event, the solution is that students may be guided through SMS on mobile phones or mobile call; for very young students, this can be done with the help of their parents.



For complete details, download NCERT Subject-wise Alternative Academic Calendar for 1st to 5th PDF