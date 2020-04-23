CBSE 2020: Evaluation Process To Start 4 Days After Lockdown Ends, Pending Papers Will Be Held Soon, New Exam Dates To Be Announced Shortly - Check Important Points

CBSE: CBSE will start the evaluation process 4 days after lockdown ends. CBSE will conduct remaining papers & new CBSE Date Sheet 2020 will be released soon at the official website. The number of examiners will also be increased to complete the evaluation process as soon as possible so that CBSE Result 2020 for 10th & 12th can be declared on time.

In the online meeting with the principals on Wednesday, CBSE exam controller Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the remaining examinations will also be conducted after the lockdown ends. The Ministry of Human Development Resources is being contacted and the new CBSE Date Sheet 2020 for the rest of the examinations will be announced as soon as it is approved from there.

More than 100 principles of the country were present online at the meeting and here some important points from the meeting:

1. CBSE will start the evaluation process 4 days after the lockdown ends.

2. CBSE will conduct remaining papers.

3. New CBSE Date Sheet 2020 for remaining papers will be announced soon after the approval of MHRD Ministry.

4. Exams might be conducted even on Sunday.

5. Maximum 10 students can be admitted in a classroom, similar instructions might be given.

6. 75% Attendance is compulsory in online classes

8. CBSE Schools can trim the syllabus from class 1st to 8th.

Official updates from the meeting are expected to be announced soon.

NTA NEET & JEE Main 2020 Expected in June: New Exam Dates Not Announced Yet - Check Updates & Learn How Students Can Give Edge To Their Preparation During Lockdown!

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Class 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Download PDF