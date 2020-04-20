NTA JEE Main 2020 & NEET Expected in June: New Exam Dates Not Announced Yet - Check Updates & Learn How Students Can Give Edge To Their Preparation During Lockdown

With extended lockdown (till 3rd May 2020) due to COVID-19 several papers of CBSE & other state board exams are left. NTA NEET & JEE Main 2020 might be conducted in June. Several media reports suggest that NTA will conduct JEE Main & NEET in the 2nd or 3rd week of June. No official announcement regarding exam dates of JEE Main & NEET is made yet.

Lockdown 2.0 or second phase of lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th April 2020 and the lockdown is extended till 3rd May 2020. After the announcement, the facilities for online application correction and change of exam centres in JEE Main 2020 & NEET has been extended till 3rd May.

According to a report, a senior official from MHRD told that decision on CBSE board exams & entrance exams by NTA after the lockdown. This suggests that JEE Main 2020 & NEET UG 2020 can only be conducted in the later half of June.

Now students don't have much time and this is the time when students should focus more on practice & revision rather than studying anything new. Students are advised to revise NCERT Textbooks & NCERT Exemplar and solve previous years papers.

Previous years’ papers are one of the most important resources for preparation and practice in less time. After going through previous papers, students will learn about many important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked in JEE Main & NEET. Students are advised to prepare these concepts well to give edge to their preparation.

NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions for Class 12 Physics: Download PDF

NCERT Textbook for Class 12 Physics: Download Solutions

NCERT Exemplar Problems for Class 11 Physics: Download PDF

NCERT Exemplar for Class 12 Maths: Download Solutions

NCERT Textbook Problems for Class 12 Maths: Download Problems & Solutions

NCERT Textbook for Class 11 Maths: Download Problems & Solutions

NCERT Exemplar Problems for Class 11 Maths: Download PDF

NCERT Textbooks for Class 12 Chemistry: Download Solutions

NCERT Exemplar Problems for Class 12 Chemistry: Download Solutions

NCERT Textbooks for Class 11 Chemistry: Download Solutions

NCERT Exemplar Problems for Class 11 Chemistry: Download Solutions