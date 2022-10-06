CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet To Release Soon, Check Latest Updates on CBSE 10 12 Datesheet Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Dates: CBSE will commence the class 10th 12th board exam 2023 from 15th February. However, the complete CBSE datesheet 2023 is expected to be released soon at cbse.gov.in. Know latest updates on CBSE class 10th, 12th datesheet 2023.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to soon release the CBSE class 10th 12th datesheet for the students. Going as per recent media reports, it is expected that CBSE datesheet 2023 for classes 10th and 12th will not be released on November 2022. As of now, no official information regarding the dates has been announced, however, it is expected that the CBSE board exam datehsheet will be available by end of November 2022.

As per media reports, the board has started the preparation and has collected the list of candidates or LOCs for next year’s Class 10th and 12th board exams. As for the schedule, CBSE will now open the portals for correction in the LOCs that have already been submitted. Schools will be able to check the details submitted and they can make also changes if any.

Past Trends of CBSE Board Exam 2023 Datesheet Release Date

Going as per media reports, usually, CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet is released about 90 to 75 days before the commencement of the CBSE board exams. Earlier, the board announced that, it will conduct the CBSE board exam 2023 from 15th February for classes 10th and 12th. Therefore, it is expected that the CBSE Class 10,1 2 date sheet by end of November 2022.

Latest Updates on CBSE Board Exam 2023 Datesheet

As per media reports, the officials have stated that - “There is a high possibility of date sheet is November or latest by December 1st week. The board would begin the practical examinations from January 10 or by January 15 at the latest. The theory exams would most probably begin by February 15, but nothing is confirmed as yet.” Further, the officials want that the CBSE Board exams 2023 end before April so that they can bring the academic cycle back to what it was.

CBSE Board Datesheet 2023 for Theory Exams

CBSE will release the class 10th 12th date sheet for the theory examinations in November. CBSE Board impacts the admission cycle. So, as per the information provided by the officials, the main or core subjects CBSE board exam 2023 will be conducted in March. The board might start the examination with vocational subjects to give students more time for preparation.

