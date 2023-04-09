CBSE Board Exams 2024 To Have More MCQs, Assessment Scheme Revamped for Class 10, 12

CBSE Board 2024: As per the revised 10th 12th assessment scheme of CBSE, the exam question paper will have more Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) reducing the weightage for questions requiring short or long answers.

CBSE Board 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised its assessment practices for academic session 2023-24 by introducing more competency-based questions and reducing the weightage given to short and long-answer questions. These changes align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations. These changes, however, might be limited to 2023-24 academic session only as the board exams are likely to be reformed next year with the introduction of new National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

New Assessment Practices for CBSE Board Class 10th

As per the revised assessment practices for class 10th, 50% of the total questions will be competency-based in the form of multiple choice questions (MCQs), case-based questions, source-based integrated questions, or any other type. The weightage for such questions in the last academic session was 40%. The paper's objective section now includes MCQ questions with 20% weightage. The weightage for short-answer and long-answer questions has been reduced to 30% from 40% last year.

New Assessment Practices for CBSE Board Class 12th

For CBSE class 12th, there will be 40% competency-based in the form of MCQs, case-based, and source-based integrated questions. The weightage for such questions in the last academic session was 30%. The objective questions will now necessarily be MCQs with 20% weightage. The weightage for short-answer and long-answer questions has been reduced to 40%. Last year, it was 50 percent.

Check CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Revised Assessment Scheme - Here

Assessment and Evaluation Practices of CBSE Board 2023-24 Session

In a notice released by CBSE, it has been stated that: “The National Education Policy, 2020 has affirmed the need to move from rote learning to learning more focused on developing the creative and critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century proactively. The board is initiating changes in the examination and assessment practices for the academic session 2023-24 to align assessment to Competency Focused Education.”

Also Read: CUET 2023: NTA Reopens Registration till April 11, Get Direct Link Here