Class 10 English Footprints without Feet MCQs for Chapter 10 - The Book that Saved the Earth (Published by CBSE)

Check Class 10 English MCQs for Chapter 10 - The Book that Saved the Earth. These MCQs are published by the CBSE Board. All the questions are provided with answers.

MCQs for Class 10 English Footprints without Feet Chapter 10 - The Book that Saved the Earth are provided here. These questions are based on extracts taken from the chapter. These questions (along with correct answers) are published by the CBSE Board.

Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract

(A) THINK-TANK: Mirror, mirror, in my hand. Who is the most fantastically intellectually gifted being in the land?

OFFSTAGE VOICE: (after a pause) You, sir.

THINK -TANK: (smacking mirror) Quicker. Answer quicker next time. I hate a slow mirror. (He admires himself in the mirror.) Ah, there I am. Are we Martians not a handsome race? So much more attractive than those ugly Earthlings with their tiny heads. Noodle, you keep on exercising your mind, and someday you’ll have a balloon brain just like mine.

NOODLE: Oh, I hope so, Mighty Think-Tank. I hope so.

THINK -TANK: Now, contact the space probe. I want to invade that primitive ball of mud called Earth before lunch.

NOODLE: It shall be done, sir. (He adjusts levers on switchboard. Electronic buzzes and beeps are heard as the curtains open.)

i. Choose the option that lists the most appropriate meaning of think-tank from those given below.

a) A tank that helps you think deeper than an average person, if you use its contents regularly.

b) Non-stop flow of ideas from a fixed source about one particular issue.

c) A pool of ideas and solutions to various problems via an individual, group or organisation.

d) A method by way of which people think collectively to identify stray thoughts among them.

Answer: c) A pool of ideas and solutions to various problems via an individual, group or organisation.

ii. “Mirror, mirror, in my hand. Who is the most fantastically intellectually gifted being in the land?”

Choose the option that lists the genre having the original reference to the above lines.

a) Biography

b) Science-fiction

c) Mystery

d) Fairy tale

Answer: d) Fairy tale

iii. Choose the option that correctly categorizes the phrase “(after a pause)” based on the dialogue given above.

a) aside

b) stage direction

c) narration

d) setting

Answer: b) stage direction

iv. Choose the option that gives you fits the example of an irony from the ones given below.

a) “Who is the most fantastically intellectually gifted being in the land?”

b) “I hate a slow mirror.”

c) “Noodle, you keep on exercising your mind, and someday you’ll have a balloon brain just like mine.

d) “I want to invade that primitive ball of mud called Earth before lunch.”

Answer: c) “Noodle, you keep on exercising your mind, and someday you’ll have a balloon brain just like mine.

v. Choose the option that includes the display of ‘smacking’ as used in the extract.

a) Option (1)

b) Option (2)

c) Option (3)

d) Option (4)

Answer: d) Option (4)

(B) OOP: I haven’t a clue. I’ve been to seven galaxies, but I’ve never seen anything like this. Maybe they’re hats. (He opens a book and puts it on his head.) Say, maybe this is a haberdashery!

OMEGA: (bowing low) Perhaps the Great and Mighty Think-Tank will give us the benefit of his thought on the matter.

THINK-TANK: Elementary, my dear Omega. Hold one of the items up so that I may view it closely. (Omega holds a book on the palm of her hand.) Yes, yes, I understand now. Since Earth creatures are always eating, the place in which you find yourselves is undoubtedly a crude refreshment stand.

OMEGA: (to Iota and Oop) He says we’re in a refreshment stand.

OOP: Well, the Earthlings certainly have a strange diet.

i. Why did Omega bow low before Think-Tank?

a) As a mark of respect and recognition of supremacy.

b) To flatter and appease the character.

c) As a sign of submission and understanding of his strength.

d) To curry favour and goodwill from the character.

Answer: a) As a mark of respect and recognition of supremacy.

ii. Choose the option that associates the person to a haberdashery.

a) Jagdeep is a primary school teacher who teaches English.

b) Tanishq is a tailor who makes garments for men only.

c) Falguni is a chemist who manufactures her own medicine.

d) Asma is an engineer who works on designing space stations.

Answer: b) Tanishq is a tailor who makes garments for men only.

iii. Choose the option that explains what Think-Tank meant by sayingElementary, my dear Omega.

a) “It’s simple general knowledge, Omega.”

b) “It’s something that a primary school person won’t understand, Omega.”

c) “It’s quite obviously deducible, Omega”

d) “It’s a little more than complicated, Omega.”

Answer: c) “It’s quite obviously deducible, Omega”

iv. The quality of being crude has been allotted to the refreshment stand because

a) Earthlings have bad eating habits according to Think-Tank.

b) the temperature of the refreshment stand was too high.

c) the refreshment stands are responsible for poor health of the Earthlings.

d) it produces food that is unrefined and unprocessed in nature.

Answer: d) it produces food that is unrefined and unprocessed in nature.

v. Earth inhabitants are Earthlings and those from Mars are Martians, what are the inhabitants of Venus ddressed as in most sci-fi stories?

a) Venusites

b) Venatians

c) Venings

d) Venusians

Answer: d) Venusians

