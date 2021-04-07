CBSE Class 10 students must be working hard to obtain excellent marks in the first milestone of their academic career. However, many students, while focusing on the mainstream subjects like Maths, Science and Social Science, lack the preparation of language subject like Hindi. But they should not ignore the fact that their overall percentage will be calculated by considering the marks obtained in all subjects. Therefore, all the class 10 students prepare well for Hindi paper as well.

We are providing here the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Compartment Question Paper 2020 that can help the class 10 students practice important questions for their upcoming board exam 2021. Practicing with the old question papers is imperative for a good performance in the exam as they help you get familiarised with the important topics and questions that are frequently asked in the exam. Moreover, it gives you an idea about in how many ways questions can be asked from the important topics. Therefore, after studying the whole syllabus, take out enough time to practice with the previous years' board questions papers.

Check CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course B) Compartment Question Paper 2020 below:

