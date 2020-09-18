CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Check Class 10 Hindi Course B Question Paper of Previous Year Compartment Exam

CBSE Compartment Exam for Class 10 Hindi Course B subject will be held on 24th September 2020 between 10.30 AM - 1.30 PM. It is going to be the second chance for the students to clear the exam who failed in their first attempt in February-March 2020. All these students are suggested to solve as many previous year question papers as possible as it is going to help them in improving their mistakes and getting familiar with the important topics for the exam. We have provided here the Class 10 Hindi B Question Paper of the CBSE Compartment Exam 2019. Students can download all three sets of the paper in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Compartment Question Paper 2019 Set - 1 (Paper Code - 4/1/1)

The complete paper along with other sets of the paper can be downloaded from the links provided below:

