Introduction to Trigonometry Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Mathematics Chapter 8, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Introduction to Trigonometry Notes: In this article, you can find revision notes for introduction to trigonometry. Here, short and handwritten notes have been provided for the students of Class 10 to improve their understanding related to the chapter.

Trigonometry is the study of relationships between the sides and angles of a triangle. The word ‘trigonometry’ is derived from the Greek words ‘tri’ (meaning three), ‘gon’ (meaning sides), and ‘metron’ (meaning measure).

Trigonometric ratios of the angle - The ratios of the sides of a right triangle with respect to its acute angles are called trigonometric ratios of the angle.

- The ratios of the sides of a right triangle with respect to its acute angles are called trigonometric ratios of the angle. Consider a right triangle ABC, where A is the acute angle, then BC happens to be the side opposite to the angle, and AB is the adjacent side to the angle A. Since AC is opposite to the right angle B, it is hypotenuse.

Trigonometric Ratios in this case would be:

Abbreviations of trigonometric ratios:

Sine A- sin A

Cosine A- cos A

Tangent A- tan A

Cosecant A- cosec A (opp of sin A)

Secant A- sec A (opp of cos A)

Cotangent A- cot A (opp of tan A)

The values of the trigonometric ratios of an angle do not vary with the lengths of the sides of the triangle, if the angle remains the same.

Pythagoras Theorem - (height) 2 = (length) 2 - (breadth) 2

- (height) = (length) - (breadth) How to find other trigonometric ratios, if one ratio is given?

For complete Class 10 Introduction to Trigonometry Short Notes, click on the link below

