Polynomials Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Mathematics Chapter 2, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Polynomials Notes: Class 10 Polynomials revision notes have been provided to you in this article. These short notes on polynomials will further add to your knowledge related to the chapter and assist you in preparing well for the examinations.

Revision Notes for Class 10 Mathematics Polynomials

The revision notes for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Chapter 2, Polynomials are presented below for potential aspirants of the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024. Use the PDF download link to save the notes for future reference.

A polynomial is denoted by ‘p’.

If a polynomial has to be written for a variable x, it would be indicated as p(x), for a variable y it would be indicated as p(y), and so on.

The highest power of x in a polynomial is the degree of the polynomial. For example: if a polynomial is 4x 3 -2x+1=0, then the degree of polynomial will be 3 since the highest power of the variable x in the given polynomial is 3.

-2x+1=0, then the degree of polynomial will be 3 since the highest power of the variable x in the given polynomial is 3. Linear Polynomials - A polynomial with a degree 1 is called a linear polynomial. For example: 2x + 3.

- A polynomial with a degree 1 is called a linear polynomial. For example: 2x + 3. Quadratic Polynomials - A polynomial with a degree 2 is called a linear polynomial. For example: 4x 2 + 2x+1

- A polynomial with a degree 2 is called a linear polynomial. For example: 4x + 2x+1 Cubic Polynomial - A polynomial with a degree 3 is called a cubic polynomial. For example: x 3 -2x+3. The most general form of a cubic polynomial is ax 3 +bx 2 +cx+d

- A polynomial with a degree 3 is called a cubic polynomial. For example: x -2x+3. The most general form of a cubic polynomial is ax +bx +cx+d When we talk about p(0), it is the value of the variable. Suppose the variable x is used in a polynomial p(x), if the value is substituted as p(0), it means that x= 0. The variable in the polynomial can then be used as 0 to find the answer. For example: if p(2) is the value of the polynomial x 3 -2x-1, then we would replace x with 2, thus getting the answer 3.

-2x-1, then we would replace x with 2, thus getting the answer 3. The graph of a linear equation is a straight line whereas the graph of a quadratic equation is either an upward parabola or a downward parabola.

The relationship between zeroes and coefficients can be calculated by finding the sum of zeroes and the products of zeroes. For example: if a polynomial x 3 -2x 2 +4= (x+2) (x+3), then x+2 = 0 and x+3=0, where x= -2 and -3. Now finding the sum of zeroes and the product of zeroes will help you find the relationship between zeroes and coefficients.

-2x +4= (x+2) (x+3), then x+2 = 0 and x+3=0, where x= -2 and -3. Now finding the sum of zeroes and the product of zeroes will help you find the relationship between zeroes and coefficients. The zeroes of a polynomial p(x) are precisely the x-coordinates of the points, where the graph of y = p(x) intersects the x-axis.

