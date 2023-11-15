Real Numbers Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Mathematics Chapter 1, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Real Numbers Notes: Find here revision notes for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Chapter 1 Real Numbers along with a PDF download link. These handwritten revision notes on real numbers will enhance your preparation for the CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations.

What are Real Numbers?

All the numbers that are a union of rational as well as irrational numbers are called real numbers. They can be either positive integers or negative integers.

Euclid’s Division Algorithm - It states that any positive integer a can be divided by another positive integer b in such a way that it leaves a remainder r that is smaller than b. It is specifically used to calculate the HCF of two positive integers.

Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic- It deals with the multiplication of positive integers. It states that every composite number can be expressed as a product of primes in a unique way.

What are irrational numbers?

Irrational numbers are those numbers that cannot be written down in p/q form where both p and q are integers.

