CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Handbook Released: Download PDF!

Get CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics book (or Handbook) published by the Central Board of Secondary Education itself. Link to download CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics book is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Handbook contains complete details of course content. It also contains chapter-wise theory & solved examples. Students can easily grasp important concepts with this book. After going through each chapter, students can also understand the types of questions which can be asked in CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics exam 2020-21.

Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics handbook also suggests that the syllabus of CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics has been designed to lead the students towards the mathematical tools applicable in life. Special efforts have been made to connect its applications in various fields, so that students who are opting for Social Science-based subjects or Commerce based subjects or skill-based subjects at the senior secondary level can also fulfil their urge of learning mathematics joyfully.

There are 8 units in CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics handbook besides curriculum. Given below are its details

Curriculum of Applied Mathematics

Unit 1 Number Theory

(a) Prime Number

(b) Ratio, Proportion and Logarithms

Unit 2: Interpretation of Data

Unit 3: Analysis of Data

Unit 4: Commercial Mathematics

Unit 5: Set Theory

Unit 6: Relation and Function

Unit 7: Algebra

(a) Complex Number

(b) Sequence and Series

(c) Permutations and Combinations

Unit 8: Trigonometry

According to the assessment pattern of CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics, out of 100 marks, 70 marks is for theory papers and 30 marks are for practical. This subject has some very interesting projects. For complete details, download the PDF of CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Handbook from the link given below

Download CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Handbook