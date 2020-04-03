Download CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2020-21 in PDF format. The link to download CBSE Syllabus for Class 11 Mathematics 2020-21 is given at the end of this article. Links to access other important articles are also available here.
CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus: 2020-21
Total Period–240 (35 Minutes Each)
One Paper: Three Hours & Maximum Marks: 80
|
No.
|
Units
|
No. of
Periods
|
Marks
|
I.
|
Numbers, Quantification and Numerical Applications
|
20
|
09
|
II.
|
Algebra
|
35
|
10
|
III.
|
Mathematical Reasoning
|
15
|
06
|
IV.
|
Calculus
|
30
|
10
|
V.
|
Probability
|
30
|
10
|
VI.
|
Descriptive Statistics
|
35
|
12
|
VII
|
Basics of Financial
Mathematics
|
55
|
18
|
VIII
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
20
|
05
|
|
Total
|
240
|
80
|
|
Internal Assessment
|
|
20
Unit I Numbers, Quantification and Numerical Applications
- Prime Numbers, Encryptions using Prime Numbers
- Binary Numbers
- Complex Numbers (Preliminary idea only)
- Indices, Logarithm and Antilogarithm
- Laws and properties of logarithms
- Simple applications of logarithm and antilogarithm
- Numerical problems on averages, calendar, clock, time, work and distance, mensuration, seating arrangement
Unit II Algebra
- Sets
- Types of sets
- Venn diagram
- De Morgan's laws
- Problem solving using Venn diagram
- Relations and types of relations
- Introduction of Sequences, Series
- Arithmetic and Geometric progression
- Relationship between AM and GM
- Basic concepts of Permutations and Combinations
- Permutations, Circular Permutations, Permutations with restrictions
- Combinations with standard results
Unit III Mathematical and Logical Reasoning
- Mathematically acceptable statements
- Connecting words/ phrases in Mathematical statement consolidating the understanding of "if and only if (necessary and sufficient) condition", "implies", "and/or", "implied by", "and", "or", "there exists" and their use through variety of examples related to real life and Mathematics
- Problems based on logical reasoning (coding-decoding, odd man out, blood relation, syllogism etc)
Unit IV Calculus
- Introducing functions
- Domain and Range of a function
- Types of functions (Polynomial function; Rational function; Composite function; Logarithm function; Exponential function; Modulus function; Greatest Integer function, Signum function)
- Graphical representation of functions
- Concept of limits and continuity of a function
- Instantaneous rates of change
- Differentiation as a process of finding derivative
- Derivatives of algebraic functions using Chain rule
- Tangent line and equations of tangents
Unit V Probability
- Random experiment, sample space, events, mutually exclusive events
- Independent and Dependent Events
- Law of Total Probability
- Bayes’ Theorem
Unit VI Descriptive Statistics
- Types of data (raw data, univariate data, bivariate and multi-variate data)
- Data on various scales (nominal, ordinal, interval and ratio scale)
- Data representation and visualization
- Data interpretation (central tendency, dispersion, deviation, variance, skewness and kurtosis)
- Percentile rank and quartile rank
- Correlation (Pearson and Spearman method of correlation)
- Applications of descriptive statistics using real time data
Unit VII Basics of Financial Mathematics
- Interest and interest rate
- Accumulation with simple and compound interest
- Simple and compound interest rates with equivalency
- Effective rate of interest
- Present value, net present value and future value
- Annuities, calculating value of regular annuity
- Simple applications of regular annuities (up to 3 period)
- Tax, calculation of tax and simple applications of tax calculation in Goods and service tax, Income Tax
- Bills, tariff rates, fixed charge, surcharge, service charge
- Calculation and interpretation of electricity bill, water supply bill and other supply bills
(Comparing interest rates on various types of savings; calculating income tax; electricity bills, water bill; service surcharge using realistic data)
Unit VIII Coordinate Geometry
- Straight Line
- Circles
- Parabola
(only standard forms and graphical representation on two-dimensional plane)
Practical: Use of spreadsheet
Calculating average, interest (simple and compound), creating pictographs, drawing pie chart, bar graphs, calculating central tendency; visualizing graphs (straight line, circles and parabola using real time data)
Suggested practical using spreadsheet
Plot the graph of functions on excel; study the nature of function at various points, drawing lines of tangents;
Create budget of income and spending;
Create compare sheet of price, features to buy a product;
Prepare best option plan to buy a product by comparing cost, shipping charges, tax and other hidden cost;
Smart purchasing during sale season;
Prepare a report card using scores of last four exams and compare the performance;
Collect the data on weather, price, inflation, and pollution. Sketch different types of graphs.
Download CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus: 2020-21 in PDF format