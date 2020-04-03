 ]}
Study at Home
Search

CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus: 2020-21

Check the latest CBSE Syllabus for Class 11 Applied Mathematics (Academic Session 2020-21). Students of Class 11 having Applied Mathematics should thoroughly study this syllabus.

Apr 3, 2020 20:25 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Class 11 Applied Mathematics
CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Class 11 Applied Mathematics

Download CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2020-21 in PDF format. The link to download CBSE Syllabus for Class 11 Mathematics 2020-21 is given at the end of this article. Links to access other important articles are also available here.

CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus: 2020-21 

Total Period–240 (35 Minutes Each)

One Paper: Three Hours & Maximum Marks: 80

No.

 

Units

No. of

Periods

Marks

I.

Numbers, Quantification and Numerical Applications

20

09

II.

Algebra

35

10

III.

Mathematical Reasoning

15

06

IV.

Calculus

30

10

V.

Probability

30

10

VI.

Descriptive Statistics

35

12

VII

Basics of Financial

Mathematics

55

18

VIII

Coordinate Geometry

20

05

 

Total

240

80

 

Internal Assessment

 

20

Unit I Numbers, Quantification and Numerical Applications

- Prime Numbers, Encryptions using Prime Numbers

- Binary Numbers

- Complex Numbers (Preliminary idea only)

- Indices, Logarithm and Antilogarithm

- Laws and  properties of logarithms

- Simple applications of logarithm and antilogarithm

- Numerical problems on averages, calendar, clock, time, work and distance, mensuration, seating arrangement 

Unit II Algebra 

- Sets

- Types of sets

- Venn diagram

- De Morgan's laws

- Problem solving using Venn diagram

- Relations and types of relations

- Introduction of Sequences, Series

- Arithmetic and  Geometric progression

- Relationship between AM and GM

- Basic concepts of Permutations and Combinations

- Permutations, Circular Permutations, Permutations with restrictions

- Combinations with standard results

Unit III Mathematical and Logical Reasoning

- Mathematically acceptable statements

- Connecting words/ phrases in Mathematical statement consolidating the understanding of "if and  only if (necessary and sufficient) condition", "implies", "and/or", "implied by", "and", "or", "there exists" and  their use through variety of examples related to real life and  Mathematics

- Problems based on logical reasoning  (coding-decoding, odd man out, blood relation, syllogism etc)

 Unit IV Calculus

- Introducing functions

- Domain and  Range of a function

- Types of functions (Polynomial function; Rational function; Composite function; Logarithm function; Exponential function; Modulus function; Greatest Integer function, Signum function)

- Graphical representation of functions

- Concept of limits and  continuity of a function

- Instantaneous rates of change

- Differentiation as a process of finding derivative

- Derivatives of algebraic functions using Chain rule

- Tangent line and  equations of tangents

 Unit V Probability

- Random experiment, sample space, events, mutually exclusive events

- Independent and Dependent Events

- Law of Total Probability

- Bayes’ Theorem

 Unit VI Descriptive Statistics

- Types of data  (raw data, univariate data, bivariate and multi-variate data)

- Data  on various scales (nominal, ordinal, interval and  ratio scale)

- Data  representation and visualization

- Data  interpretation (central tendency, dispersion, deviation, variance, skewness and  kurtosis)

- Percentile rank and quartile rank

- Correlation (Pearson and  Spearman method of correlation)

- Applications of descriptive statistics using real time data

Unit VII Basics of Financial Mathematics

- Interest and interest rate

- Accumulation with simple and  compound interest

- Simple and  compound interest rates with equivalency

- Effective rate of interest

- Present value, net present value and future value

- Annuities, calculating value of regular annuity

- Simple applications of regular annuities (up to 3 period)

- Tax, calculation of tax and  simple applications of tax calculation in Goods and service tax, Income Tax

- Bills, tariff rates, fixed charge, surcharge, service charge

- Calculation and  interpretation of electricity bill, water  supply bill and other supply bills

(Comparing interest rates on various types of savings; calculating income tax; electricity bills, water  bill; service surcharge using realistic data)

Unit VIII Coordinate Geometry

- Straight Line

- Circles

- Parabola

(only standard forms and  graphical representation on two-dimensional plane)

Practical:  Use of spreadsheet

Calculating average, interest (simple and  compound), creating pictographs, drawing pie chart,  bar graphs, calculating central tendency; visualizing graphs (straight line, circles and  parabola using real time data)

Suggested practical using spreadsheet

Plot the graph  of functions on excel; study the nature of function at various points, drawing lines of tangents;

Create budget of income and spending;

Create compare sheet of price, features to buy a product;

Prepare best option plan to buy a product  by comparing cost, shipping charges, tax and other hidden cost;

Smart  purchasing during sale season;

Prepare a report card using scores of last four exams and  compare the performance;

Collect the data  on weather, price, inflation, and pollution. Sketch different types of graphs.

Download CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus: 2020-21 in PDF format

Related Stories