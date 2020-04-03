Download CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2020-21 in PDF format. The link to download CBSE Syllabus for Class 11 Mathematics 2020-21 is given at the end of this article. Links to access other important articles are also available here.

CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus: 2020-21

Total Period–240 (35 Minutes Each)

One Paper: Three Hours & Maximum Marks: 80

No. Units No. of Periods Marks I. Numbers, Quantification and Numerical Applications 20 09 II. Algebra 35 10 III. Mathematical Reasoning 15 06 IV. Calculus 30 10 V. Probability 30 10 VI. Descriptive Statistics 35 12 VII Basics of Financial Mathematics 55 18 VIII Coordinate Geometry 20 05 Total 240 80 Internal Assessment 20

Unit I Numbers, Quantification and Numerical Applications

- Prime Numbers, Encryptions using Prime Numbers

- Binary Numbers

- Complex Numbers (Preliminary idea only)

- Indices, Logarithm and Antilogarithm

- Laws and properties of logarithms

- Simple applications of logarithm and antilogarithm

- Numerical problems on averages, calendar, clock, time, work and distance, mensuration, seating arrangement

Unit II Algebra

- Sets

- Types of sets

- Venn diagram

- De Morgan's laws

- Problem solving using Venn diagram

- Relations and types of relations

- Introduction of Sequences, Series

- Arithmetic and Geometric progression

- Relationship between AM and GM

- Basic concepts of Permutations and Combinations

- Permutations, Circular Permutations, Permutations with restrictions

- Combinations with standard results

Unit III Mathematical and Logical Reasoning

- Mathematically acceptable statements

- Connecting words/ phrases in Mathematical statement consolidating the understanding of "if and only if (necessary and sufficient) condition", "implies", "and/or", "implied by", "and", "or", "there exists" and their use through variety of examples related to real life and Mathematics

- Problems based on logical reasoning (coding-decoding, odd man out, blood relation, syllogism etc)

Unit IV Calculus

- Introducing functions

- Domain and Range of a function

- Types of functions (Polynomial function; Rational function; Composite function; Logarithm function; Exponential function; Modulus function; Greatest Integer function, Signum function)

- Graphical representation of functions

- Concept of limits and continuity of a function

- Instantaneous rates of change

- Differentiation as a process of finding derivative

- Derivatives of algebraic functions using Chain rule

- Tangent line and equations of tangents

Unit V Probability

- Random experiment, sample space, events, mutually exclusive events

- Independent and Dependent Events

- Law of Total Probability

- Bayes’ Theorem

Unit VI Descriptive Statistics

- Types of data (raw data, univariate data, bivariate and multi-variate data)

- Data on various scales (nominal, ordinal, interval and ratio scale)

- Data representation and visualization

- Data interpretation (central tendency, dispersion, deviation, variance, skewness and kurtosis)

- Percentile rank and quartile rank

- Correlation (Pearson and Spearman method of correlation)

- Applications of descriptive statistics using real time data

Unit VII Basics of Financial Mathematics

- Interest and interest rate

- Accumulation with simple and compound interest

- Simple and compound interest rates with equivalency

- Effective rate of interest

- Present value, net present value and future value

- Annuities, calculating value of regular annuity

- Simple applications of regular annuities (up to 3 period)

- Tax, calculation of tax and simple applications of tax calculation in Goods and service tax, Income Tax

- Bills, tariff rates, fixed charge, surcharge, service charge

- Calculation and interpretation of electricity bill, water supply bill and other supply bills

(Comparing interest rates on various types of savings; calculating income tax; electricity bills, water bill; service surcharge using realistic data)

Unit VIII Coordinate Geometry

- Straight Line

- Circles

- Parabola

(only standard forms and graphical representation on two-dimensional plane)

Practical: Use of spreadsheet

Calculating average, interest (simple and compound), creating pictographs, drawing pie chart, bar graphs, calculating central tendency; visualizing graphs (straight line, circles and parabola using real time data)

Suggested practical using spreadsheet

Plot the graph of functions on excel; study the nature of function at various points, drawing lines of tangents;

Create budget of income and spending;

Create compare sheet of price, features to buy a product;

Prepare best option plan to buy a product by comparing cost, shipping charges, tax and other hidden cost;

Smart purchasing during sale season;

Prepare a report card using scores of last four exams and compare the performance;

Collect the data on weather, price, inflation, and pollution. Sketch different types of graphs.

