CBSE Class 11 Business Administration Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 11th Business Administration Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 11 Business Administration Syllabus 2024: The article provides the updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE Business Administration Class 11. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

CBSE Business Administration Syllabus for Class 11: The Central Board of Secondary Education has provided a syllabus for all its subjects, including skill education. These subjects are unique and important from a future perspective. It prepares students for jobs based on manual or practical skills. Thus providing skill education to students. CBSE aims to empower students.

Here, you will find the unit-wise syllabus for the CBSE Class 11 Business Administration subject (code 833). The subject includes theory and practical parts. The mark allocation for both of these parts can be checked in the content below. You can also download the complete syllabus PDF from here. Check the CBSE Class 11 BA syllabus. Download the complete syllabus PDF from here.

CBSE Class 11 Business Administration Syllabus

CURRICULUM FOR SESSION 2023-2024

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION (SUBJECT CODE -833)

UNITS NO. OF HOURS for Theory and Practical MAX. MARKS for Theory and Practical Part A Employability Skills Unit 1 : Communication Skills-IV 13 2 Unit 2 : Self-Management Skills- IV 07 2 Unit 3 : ICT Skills- IV 10 2 Unit 4 : Entrepreneurial Skills- IV 10 2 Unit 5 : Green Skills- IV 07 2 Total 50 10 Part B Subject Specific Skills Unit 1 :Introduction to Business Operation 15 05 Unit 2 : Business Environment 25 08 Unit 3 :Products & Services 25 07 Unit 4 :Types of Organisation 15 05 Unit 5 : Formation of Partnership Firm and Joint Stock Company 25 08 Unit 6 : Business Correspondence 25 07 Unit 7 : Functional Areas of Management 10 05 Unit 8 :Organisational Behaviour 10 05 Total 150 50 Part C Practical Work Project 60 15 Viva 05 Practical File 05 Demonstration of skill competency via Lab Activities 15 Total 60 40 GRAND TOTAL 260 100

NOTE: The Detailed Curriculum/ Topics to be covered under Part A: Employability Skills can be downloaded from the CBSE website

COURSE OVERVIEW:

It is commonly agreed that education should aim at holistic development of the individual. India at present needs a large base of skilled and competent manpower. There is a need for industry - institute collaboration, sector wise skill profile, identification of courses and development of modular competency-based curriculum. The subject business administration was introduced not merely to provide basic understanding of various principles, procedures and practices related to Business but also satisfy skill and vocational needs of the students. The focus is on providing Skill based education and training so that employability of the pass-outs can be improved.

OBJECTIVES OF THE COURSE:

Following are the main objectives of this course -

To provide knowledge of principles, practices, procedures about Business, Trade and Industry

To provide basic knowledge of Technological tools including computers and its application in Business

To develop an understanding of the environment in which we live and undertake various activities related to business

To educate learner in different functional areas and develop their basic understanding about the same

To encourage spirit of entrepreneurship and prepare learner to enter into Self employability

SALIENT FEATURES:

This course helps in developing basic Skills required to undertake different commerce related activities

It helps in developing right aptitude and qualities for being an Entrepreneur.

This course places greater emphasis on imparting practical skills like Presentation, Communication, Analytical, Problem-solving aptitude and Listening skills.

The course engages the learner through project work, field visits, attachment with industries, organizing industry expert visits.

