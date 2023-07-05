CBSE Private, Public and Global Enterprises Class 11 Mind Map for Chapter 3 of Business Studies, Download PDF

Private, Public and Global Enterprises Class 11 Mind Map: Find interesting yet informative mind maps in Chapter 3; Private, Public and Global Enterprises

CBSE Private, Public, and Global Enterprises Class 11 Mind Map: Mind Maps, also known as concept Maps are diagrams consisting of important and relevant information. It breaks down complex concepts into simpler, easy-to-understand topics. Here, we have presented Mind Maps for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 3, Private, Public, and Global Enterprises. Also, find attached important links for preparation for the end-term examinations in 2024.

How to create Mind Maps?

Mind maps can be created by following the below-mentioned steps:

Find out an objective

Find a suitable layout/design for the map. This helps you plan your mind maps accordingly.

Closely observe the material you want to create mind maps about.

Place the topic at the most appropriate location. Usually, it is kept in the middle of the page so that branches are easy to connect.

Find sub-topics/sub-headings and place them at an equal interval of space. You can use the shapes/lines/designs, as per your availability, creativity, and convenience.

Connect the main heading to sub-topics through various lines.

Give different colors for different topics and their sub-topics. This makes the mind maps look more attractive, engaging, and easy to understand.

Follow these basic steps for creating any type of mind map. Mind map provides you with creative liberty. So, students should let their creative juices flow and create attractive yet understandable mind maps.

