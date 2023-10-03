Accounting for Partnership: Basic Concepts Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th Accountancy Chapter 1, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Accounting for Partnership Basic Concepts Notes: Here, students can find revision notes of CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Chapter 1 Accounting for Partnership: Basic Concepts along with a PDF download link for the same.

Accounting for Partnership Basic Concepts Class 12 Notes: In this article, students can find accounting for Partnership Basic Concepts class 12 notes along with a PDF downloadable link. This CBSE accounting for partnership basic concepts class 12 short notes will assist students in preparing for their CBSE Board Examinations. These handwritten notes are specifically for students of the current academic session 2023-2024, who are going to sit for their Board Exams in 2024.

Revision Notes are the compilation of all the necessary and relevant information from the chapter required by a student to prepare for the examination. This accounting for partnership basic concepts class 12 handwritten notes consist of all the important information along with journal entries and formulas required by students from the exam’s point of view.

Notes are quite handy to refer to whenever required. At the same time, students can also utilize it to do quick revisions during examinations. Class 12 Accountancy Chapter 1 notes will clear your doubts related to the chapter and solutions.

Related:

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy MCQs

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Accountancy

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Chapter 1 Mind Maps

Accounting for Partnership Basic Concepts Class 12 Revision Notes

Find here complete Accounting for Partnership Basic Concepts Class 12 Notes based on the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Part 1 Chapter 1, Accounting for Partnership Basic Concepts:

What is Partnership?

A partnership can be defined as “Relation between persons who have agreed to share the profits of a business carried on by all or any one of them acting for all”.

Nature of Partnership

Two or more persons are required to form a partnership

It is created by an agreement

The agreement should be for carrying on some legal business

sharing of profits and losses

relationship of mutual agency among the partners

Each partner is equally liable for all the losses, profits, and decisions

Which law governs Partnerships in India?

Indian Partnership Act of 1932 is applied in India to look at the peculiarities of partnership firms and governing the methods of partnership in the country.

What is a Partnership Deed?

The document that consists of terms of agreement for a partnership is called a partnership deed. It does not necessarily have to be written, but a written one is preferred. A partnership can come into existence only after all the partners have signed the deed.

Contents of Partnership Deed

Names and Addresses of the firm and its main business

Names and Addresses of all partners

Amount of capital to be contributed by each partner

The accounting period of the firm

The date of commencement of partnership

Rules regarding the operation of Bank Accounts

Profit and loss sharing ratio

Rate of interest on capital, loan, drawings, etc

Mode of auditor’s appointment, if any

Salaries, commission, etc., if payable to any partner

The rights, duties, and liabilities of each partner

Treatment of loss arising out of insolvency of one or more partners

Settlement of accounts on the dissolution of the firm

Method of settlement of disputes among the partners

Rules to be followed in case of admission, retirement, or death of a partner

Any other matter relating to the conduct of business. Normally, the partnership deed covers all matters affecting the relationship of partners amongst themselves. However, if there is no express agreement on certain matters, the provisions of the Indian Partnership Act, of 1932 shall apply

Important Provisions of Partnership Act

If the partnership deed is silent on the profit-sharing ratio, all the partners will receive equal profits irrespective of their capital distribution in the firm

No interest on capital is payable if the partnership deed is silent on the issue

No interest is to be charged on the drawings made by the partners if there is no mention in the Deed

If any partner has advanced loan to the firm for the purpose of business, he/she shall be entitled to get an interest on the loan amount at the rate of 6 percent per annum.

No partner is entitled to get a salary or other remuneration for taking part in the conduct of the business of the firm unless there is a provision for the same in the Partnership Deed.

If a partner derives any profit for him/herself from any transaction of the firm or from the use of the property or business connection of the firm or the firm name, he/she shall account for the profit and pay it to the firm.

If a partner carries on any business of the same nature as and competing with that of the firm, he/she shall account for and pay to the firm, all profit made by him/her in that business.

Special Aspects of Partnership Accounts

Maintenance of Partners’ Capital Accounts- The Capital accounts of partners are maintained by two methods. Fixed Capital Method and Fluctuating Capital Method.

Distribution of Profit and Loss among the partners

Adjustments for Wrong Appropriation of Profits in the Past

Reconstitution of the Partnership Firm

Dissolution of Partnership Firm

What is Fixed Capital method?

In the fixed capital method, the capital of the partners remains the same unless additional capital is introduced or withdrawn as per the partnership deed. The capitals of the partners shall remain fixed unless additional capital is introduced or a part of the capital is withdrawn as per the agreement among the partners. They always appear on the liabilities side of the balance sheet.

What is Partner’s Current Account?

The account that maintains a record of all items like a share of profit or loss, interest on capital, drawings, interest on drawings, etc. is called the Partner’s Current Account. It shows the debit as well as the credit balance. Partners’ current account balance shall be shown on the liabilities side if they have a credit balance and on the assets side if they have a debit balance.

What is Fluctuating Capital method?

In the fluctuating capital method, only one account i.e. capital account is maintained. All the adjustments such as share of profit and loss, interest on capital, drawings, interest on drawings, salary or commission to partners, etc. are recorded directly in the capital accounts of the partners. This makes the balance in the capital account fluctuate from time to time.

Differences between Fixed and Fluctuating Capital method

Differences between fixed and fluctuating capital methods are:

Fixed Capital Method Fluctuating Capital method Two accounts are maintained (Current account and Capital account) Only one account is maintained, i.e. Capital account The balance remains fixed unless there is an addition or withdrawal of capital The balance keeps fluctuating every year Drawings, salary, interest on capital etc. are transferred to current account instead of the capital account All the adjustments are recorded in the capital account Capital account is responsible for showing the credit balance It can show debit as well as credit balance

What is Profit and Loss Appropriation Account?

Profit and Loss Appropriation Account is an extension of the Profit and Loss Account of the firm. It shows how the profits are appropriated or distributed among the partners. All adjustments in respect of the partner’s salary, partner’s commission, interest on capital, interest on drawings, etc. are made through this account. It starts with the net profit/net loss as per the Profit and Loss Account.

Guarantee of profit to a partner

Sometimes a partner is admitted into the firm with a guarantee of a certain minimum amount by way of his share of profits of the firm. Such assurance may be given by all the old partners in a certain ratio or by any of the old partners, individually to the new partner. The minimum guaranteed amount shall be paid to such a new partner when his share of profit as per the profit sharing ratio is less than the guaranteed amount.

To download the complete Revision Notes for CBSE Class 12 Accounting for Partnership Basic Concepts, click on the link below

Also Check:

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Study Materials

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Commerce