Complete CBSE Class 12 Commerce Study Materials 2024: Chapter-wise Notes and Solutions

Class 12th Commerce Study Materials: Find here the study materials for Class 12th Commerce. All the important study materials for Accountancy, Business Studies, and Economics are available in this article for students of the Class 12 Commerce stream. Revision Notes, MCQs, Syllabus, Mind Maps, etc. are attached here. 

Class 12 Commerce Study Materials 2024: Study Materials are extremely important for the preparation of any examination. Class 12 Board Exam is the stepping stone in an individual’s life and career. Thus, it holds a lot of importance in every student’s life. Usually, students start preparing for the exam soon after stepping into higher secondary school. Given the importance and value of the Class 12 Board Exam, we have brought to you a complete list of all the essentials that you might require to prepare well for the exam and score high marks. 

Find here, Class 12 Commerce Study Materials based on the current academic session 2023-2024. Accountancy, Business Studies, and Economics, the main subjects from the commerce stream have been covered here. This article is for students of the Class 12 Commerce stream and will prove to be significant to them. We have attached the syllabus, deleted syllabus, sample paper, additional practice paper, revision notes, MCQs, and many more important study materials that will help you in preparing well for your upcoming Class 12 Board Exam. 

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Study Materials

Students can click on the links attached below to get access to all the important study materials required for good preparation for Class 12 Board Exams. Here, study materials for Class 12 Accountancy have been attached. 

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023 - 2024

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023 - 2024

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Sample Paper 2023 - 2024

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Additional Practise Paper 2023 - 2024

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Accountancy 2023 - 2024 (All Chapters)

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy MCQs 2023 - 2024 (All Chapters)

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Mind Maps 2023 - 2024 (All Chapters)

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Revision Notes 2023 - 2024 (All Chapters)

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Previous Year Question Papers 

NCERT Textbooks for Class 12 Accountancy 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Study Materials

Here, students can find complete study materials for Class 12 Business Studies. Sample papers, Syllabus, Deleted Syllabus, MCQs, Revision Notes, NCERT Solutions, and much more have been presented to you in the table below. Students have to click on the links of these study materials to get access to free Class 12 Business Studies resources. 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023 - 2024

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023 - 2024

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2023 - 2024

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Additional Practise Paper 2023 - 2024

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies 2023 - 2024 (All Chapters)

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies MCQs 2023 - 2024 (All Chapters)

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Mind Maps 2023 - 2024 (All Chapters)

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Revision Notes 2023 - 2024 (All Chapters)

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Previous Year Question Papers 

NCERT Textbooks for Class 12 Business Studies

CBSE Class 12 Economics Study Materials

Find here complete study materials for Class 12 Economics along with free access to PDF download links for each of the materials attached below. Sample papers, Previous Year Question Paper, Syllabus, Deleted Syllabus, and more have been attached below for your reference. 

CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 Economics Additional Practise Paper 2023-2024

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Economics 2023-2024 (All Chapters)

CBSE Class 12 Economics MCQs 2023-2024 (All chapters)

CBSE Class 12 Economics Mind Maps 2023 - 2024 (All Chapters)

CBSE Class 12 Economics Revision Notes 2023 - 2024 (All Chapters)

CBSE Class 12 Economics Previous Year Question Papers

NCERT Textbooks for Class 12 Economics 

We hope this article proves to be useful to you and saves a lot of your time which can be utilised in studying the materials provided to you. Through this article, students get access to free study materials for CBSE Class 12 Commerce subjects, namely, Accountancy, Business Studies, and Economics. 

Students are free to use these links provided to you for your preparation for the examination. As you can see some of the links are yet to be attached here. We regret the inconvenience and will soon update the links with fresh content. Till then keep tuning in to JagranJosh.com for more such educational content. 

FAQ

What is the benefit of CBSE Class 12 Commerce Study Material?

Class 12 Commerce Study Material consists of study materials for Accountancy, Business Studies, and Economics. By using these study materials, students can get hold of all the important resources required for preparation of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam. These materials will strengthen your preparation, clear your concepts, and ensure good marks in the boards.

Is class 12th CBSE Commerce tough?

CBSE Class 12th Commerce is easy if you practice consistently and indulge yourself in a thorough reading of the chapters. Students have to be patient and determined to score high in CBSE Board Exams. Yes, CBSE Class 12th Commerce will be difficult for students who do not study the NCERT chapters and practice all exercises of the NCERT textbook.
