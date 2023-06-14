NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Commerce (Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics):Download in PDF

 NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Commerce: This article hands out complete NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Commerce. You can find chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Accountancy, Business Studies and Economics. All the solutions have been prepared as per Revised CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024.

Download NCERT Solution for Class 12 Commerce All Subjects
NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Commerce: Jagran Josh presents subject-wise complete NCERT Solutions for Commerce Subjects. In this article you can find easy and accurate, chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Accountancy, Business Studies and Economics subjects. All these solutions have been prepared by our subject experts, as per latest CBSE guidelines. CBSE’s updated syllabus 2023-2024 has been referred to, in making of this article.

NCERT Solutions are important for scoring good marks in CBSE Board Examinations. Consistent practise of these solutions can help you clear your concepts about Accountancy, Management, Economy of India and much more. Every year CBSE marks down some important topics from each chapter, for upcoming Board Examinations. Developing a thorough understanding about concepts of these chapters, practise of in-text questions, practise of NCERT Solutions present at the end of each chapter, practise of sample papers, practise of previous years papers of atleast last 5 years, can help you score well in CBSE Board Examinations 2023-2024.

Find PDF links for chapter-wise NCERT Solutions of Accountancy.

                                                        Accountancy(Part-1)

Chapter No

 

PDF Link

 

Chapter-1

 

Partnership of a firm-Basic Concepts

Chapter-2

 

Reconstitution of a firm- Admission of a new partner

Chapter-3

 

Reconstitution of a firm-Death of a partner

Chapter-4

 

Dissolution of a partnership firm

     

 

                                                 Accountancy (Part-2)

 

Chapter No

PDF Link

 

Chapter-1

 

Accounting for Share Capital

Chapter-2

 

Issue and Redemption of Debentures

Chapter-3

 

Financial Statements of a company

Chapter-4

 

Analysis of financial statements

Chapter-5

Accounting Ratios

 

Chapter-6

Cash Flow Statement

 

 

Find PDF links for chapter-wise NCERT Solutions of Business Studies

 

                                          Business Studies(Part-1)

 

Chapter No

PDF Links

 

Chapter-1

Nature and Significance of Management

 

Chapter-2

 

Principles of Management

Chapter-3

 

Business Environment

Chapter-4

 

Planning

Chapter-5

 

Organising

Chapter-6

 

Staffing

Chapter-7

 

Directing

Chapter-8

 

Controlling

 

                                           Business Studies(Part-2)

 

Chapter No

 

PDF Links

Chapter-1

 

Financial Management

 

Chapter-2

Marketing

 

Chapter-3

Consumer Protection

 

Find PDF download links for Class 12 NCERT Solutions of Economics

 

                                  Introductory Microeconomics

Chapter No

PDF Links

 

Chapter-1

 

Introduction

Chapter-2

 

Theory of Consumer Behaviour

Chapter-3

 

 

Production and Costs

Chapter-4

 

The theory of the firm under perfect competition

Chapter-5

 

Market Equilibrium

 

                             Introductory Macroeconomics

 

Chapter No

PDF Links

 

Chapter-1

Introduction

 

Chapter-2

 

National Income Accounting

Chapter-3

 

Money and Banking

Chapter-4

 

Determination of Income an Employment

Chapter-5

 

Government Budget and the Economy

Chapter-6

 

Open Economy Macroeconomics

 

Jagran Josh is constantly working to bring to you complete NCERT Solutions for all the subjects. We will soon update the article with NCERT Solutions for all the rest of the chapters. Keep tuned to our website Jagran Josh, for all the updates related to Education and Career. We cover all NCERT Solutions, CBSE news and updates, State Board updates and much more.

 

