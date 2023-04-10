CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology sample question paper & Marking Scheme 2024: Download pdf

CBSE Biotechnology Class 12 Sample Paper Questions (2023-24): Download the sample papers, marking scheme, and other important resources for Class 12 CBSE Biotechnology.

Biotechnology is one of the academic electives under group A. The subject branch out from biology but is different in many aspects. The CBSE framed latest Sample Paper for Class 12 Biotechnology students. The solutions cum marking scheme is attached for better understanding and checking your correctness.

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology, General Paper Instructions:

(i) The question paper has five Sections. All questions are compulsory.

(ii) Section A contains 12 Multiple choice questions and 4 Assertion-Reasoning based questions of 1 mark each; Section–B has 5 short answer questions of 2 marks each; Section C has 7 short answer questions of 3 marks each; Section D has 2 case-based questions of 4 marks; Section E has three long answer questions of 5 marks each.

(iii) There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

Sample Question Paper 2023-24

Class XII Biotechnology

(Subject Code-045)

Section A

Q1 Type II Restriction Enzymes are employed and not type I and type III, in Recombinant DNA technology because:

(a) They recognise a palindromic recognition sequence.

(b) They lyse specifically within the restriction site.

(c) They cleave 1 bp away from the 5’ end.

(d) They cleave both DNA strands simultaneously.

Ans: (b) They lyse specifically within the restriction site.

Q2 A bull has trouble walking and getting up, He is nervous and violent. This condition is getting worse with time. The causative agent responsible for these symptoms could be :

(a) Bacillus anthracis

(b) Virion

(c) Mycobacterium bovis

(d) Prion

Ans: (d) Prion

Q3 Turbidity measurement method for ascertaining the number of microbial cells in liquid culture is not accurate. Choose the correct explanation.

(a) It measures both live and dead cells.

(b) It measures a low amount of cells too.

(c) It is a difficult and non-sensitive technique.

(d) It destroys the sample solution.

Ans:(a) It measures both live and dead cells.

Q4 To increase the efficiency of picking of the insert by a vector, Dr Kumar decided to make use of ___________________ in the genetic engineering protocol. Identify the tool.

(a) DNA Ligase

(b) DNA Phosphatase

(c) Alkaline Phosphatase

(d) DNA Polymerase

Ans: (c) Alkaline Phosphatase

Q5 Example of Single-Cell Protein

(a) Yeast

(b) Bacteria

(c) Algae

(d) All of these

Ans: (d) All of these

Q6 The first human cell line established by George Gay in the 1950s from cervix cancer is called ____________

(a) CHO cell line

(b) Cos-1 cell line

(c) HeLa cell line

(d) Fibroblast cell line

Ans: (c) HeLa cell line

Q7 In 1603, Baricelli reported that a spectrum of diseases like jaundice, skin lesions etc can be treated by administration of :

(a) Curd

(b) Honey

(c) Milk

(d) Whey

Ans: (d) Whey

Q8 An important plant secondary metabolite produced through tissue culture which has found use in antifertility drugs is _________________

(a) Berberine

(b) Quinine

(c) Shikonin

(d) Diosgenin

Ans: (d) Diosgenin

Q9 One of the important purpose of Functional Proteomics is :

(a) To obtain a 3D structure of all the proteins

(b) To identify protein networks in nuclear pore complex

(c) To characterise all protein-protein interactions

(d) To identify disease-specific proteins

Ans: (b) To identify protein networks in nuclear pore complex.

Q10 The vector that was used in the first cloning experiment involving mammalian host cells was _________________

(a) Adenovirus

(b) Papillomavirus

(c) Retrovirus

(d) SV 40 virus

Ans: (d) SV40

Q11 Name the autosomal recessive disorder that follows mendelian inheritance and occurs due to the deletion of 3 base pairs resulting in loss of codon 508 which codes for phenylalanine.

(a) Huntington's disease

(b) Migraine

(c) Cystic fibrosis

(d) Alzheimer

Ans: (c) Cystic Fibrosis

Q12 Leuconostoc mesenteroides is used for the commercial production of:

(a) Dextran

(b) Ethanol

(c) Penicillin

(d) Amylases

Ans: (a) Dextran

