CBSE Electric Charges and Fields Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 1 of Physics, Download PDF

CBSE Physics Electric Charges and Fields Class 12 Mind Map: All of us have likely encountered the sensation of witnessing a spark or hearing a crackle when removing our synthetic clothes or sweaters, especially in dry weather or lightning during thunderstorms? Additionally, we may have experienced a mild electric shock while opening a car door or touching the iron bar of a bus after sliding from our seat. These occurrences happen due to the discharge of electric charges through our bodies, which build up as a result of friction between insulating surfaces. This occurrence is commonly referred to as the generation of static electricity. In this article, we will be dealing with the 1st Chapter of CBSE Class 12 Physics Chapter 1 Electric Charges and Fields using a mind map. This comprehensive yet complete mind map will help you understand the topics from this chapter better and your concepts will be at your fingertips.

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 ELECTRIC CHARGE

1.3 CONDUCTORS AND INSULATORS

1.4 BASIC PROPERTIES OF ELECTRIC CHARGE

1.4.1 Additivity of charges

1.4.2 Charge is conserved

1.4.3 Quantisation of charge

1.5 COULOMB’S LAW

1.6 FORCES BETWEEN MULTIPLE CHARGES

1.7 ELECTRIC FIELD

1.7.2 Physical significance of electric field

1.8 ELECTRIC FIELD LINES

1.9 ELECTRIC FLUX

1.10 ELECTRIC DIPOLE

1.10.1 The field of an electric dipole

(i) For points on the axis

(ii) For points on the equatorial plane

1.10.2 Physical significance of dipoles

1.11 DIPOLE IN A UNIFORM EXTERNAL FIELD

1.12 CONTINUOUS CHARGE DISTRIBUTION

1.13 GAUSS’S LAW

1.14 APPLICATIONS OF GAUSS’S LAW

1.14.1 Field due to an infinitely long straight uniformly charged wire

1.14.2 Field due to a uniformly charged infinite plane sheet

1.14.3 Field due to a uniformly charged thin spherical shell

(i) Field outside the shell

(ii) Field inside the shell

