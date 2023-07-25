CBSE Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 2 of Physics, Download PDF

Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Class 12 Physics Mind Map: Check here the detailed mind map of Physics Chapter 2 Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance and download this mind map in PDF format from the direct download link available here.

CBSE Physics Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Class 12 Mind Map: CBSE Class 12 Physics Chapter 2 Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance delves into the concept of electric potential and its relationship with electric fields. The topics in the chapter help us understand the potential due to a point charge, a dipole, and a system of charges. The chapter explores equipotential surfaces and their characteristics, the concept of capacitance, parallel and series combinations of capacitors its calculation, polarisation, dielectrics and their influence on capacitance. In this article, we have provided a comprehensive mind map to facilitate a clear understanding of electrostatic potential and capacitance which is crucial to score good marks in CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2024.

2.1 INTRODUCTION 2.2 ELECTROSTATIC POTENTIAL 2.3 POTENTIAL DUE TO A POINT CHARGE 2.4 POTENTIAL DUE TO AN ELECTRIC DIPOLE 2.5 POTENTIAL DUE TO A SYSTEM OF CHARGES 2.6 EQUIPOTENTIAL SURFACES 2.6.1 Relation between field and potential 2.7 POTENTIAL ENERGY OF A SYSTEM OF CHARGES 2.8 POTENTIAL ENERGY IN AN EXTERNAL FIELD 2.8.1 Potential energy of a single charge 2.8.2 Potential energy of a system of two charges in an external field 2.8.3 Potential energy of a dipole in an external field 2.9 ELECTROSTATICS OF CONDUCTORS 2.10 DIELECTRICS AND POLARISATION 2.11 CAPACITORS AND CAPACITANCE 2.12 THE PARALLEL PLATE CAPACITOR 2.13 EFFECT OF DIELECTRIC ON CAPACITANCE 2.14 COMBINATION OF CAPACITORS 2.14.1 Capacitors in series 2.14.2 Capacitors in parallel 2.15 ENERGY STORED IN A CAPACITOR

