CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Paper Analysis: 'Balanced Exam' Say Students, Better Marks This Time- Experts

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Computer Science exam was conducted today across the country. The students were seen entering the exam centres taking all the precautions from Covid 19 as well. The students were seen exiting with satisfied faces from the exam centre by the reporters of Jagran Josh. Take a look at the first reactions of the students in detail below as well as the expert reactions regarding the paper.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Student Reactions

The students were seen exiting the exam venues in Delhi with happy faces. Many students were also seen exiting with mixed reactions.

“I’m just glad to end the final paper on a happy note. Did not bother if it was easy or tough, I just completed it,” said Vinay Singh, a class 12th boy from Noida.

One group of boys on being asked if they did well said, “It was an easy exam and we hope to score better than Term 1.”

Many students were glad that their exams were over finally. Deepika Kakkar, a student from Delhi said, “the paper was all from the books and was easy. I’ll score good marks this time. The case study question was a bit tricky but I managed.”

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Expert Opinion

The experts at Jagran Josh claimed that the exam was a balanced one. This time unlike in Term 1, the elements of theory and practical were both well balanced in the paper. The paper pattern was exactly like the sample paper and was an easy one for the students to attempt.

A teacher from Jaypee School, visiting the exam centre claimed that the exam was easier for the students and they may score higher marks than they scored in Term 1.

The marks would be in the range of 85-90% for the students this year.

Now the students of CBSE Board class 12 would be attending the CBSE Class 12 Physiology exam Term 2 2022 on June 15, 2022. It is the last exam of the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam 2022. Students hope to get a good result this year.