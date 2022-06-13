CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Question Paper PDF Download 

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Computer Science exam was conducted today that is on June 13, 2022, across the country, Download the question paper below and check the difficulty level.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted today across the country. The students were quite satisfied with the exam today. Many claimed that their marks would be higher in the Term 2 CBSE Exam for Computer Science than in Term 1. Check the CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Term 2 Question paper below. Also, download the PDF format of the paper through the link here.

Also, the student's reactions and experts' opinions can be checked below. The students found the paper to be easy and well-balanced.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Computer Science Exam 2022: Check student reviews and expert opinions

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam 2022: Computer Science Paper Pattern

The exam was for 35 marks and was completed in 2 hours. The code for Computer Science is 083.

The question paper was divided into 3 sections – A, B and C

Section A had 7 questions. Each question carries 2 marks.

Section B had 3 questions. Each question carries 3 marks.

Section C was of 3 questions. Each question carries 4 marks.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam 2022: Computer Science Question Paper

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper can be checked through the images below.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 is now almost over with the last paper to be conducted on June 15, 2022. Now the students would anxiously wait for the results as well. The students are as it is putting pressure on the Board to count just one Terms marks or give their final results based on the best of the two Terms this time owing to the class issues they faced during Covid 19. The Board, however, has not released any notice regarding this issue, so it is advisable to wait for the results which could be released by July 2022, patiently.